Good News ﻿From Jayam

September 15, 2021

“We Will Never Forget”

National Day of Remembrance

September 11, 2021

President Congratulates

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday congratulated the Sri Lanka cricket team for its performance in the series against South Africa which was played in Colombo.“A victorious comeback of Sri Lanka’s cricket team, scoring a series win against South Africa. Congrats and thanks to the team and coach for their commitment to a great performance that gave us so much to be proud of,” the President tweeted. Sri Lanka won the series against South Africa 2-1 and it was the first ODI series victory after 8 years. “What a gutsy performance and a massive victory for the new look Sri Lanka team! Brilliant to see the energy and enthusiasm of this young team. Congratulations to Dasun Shanaka and the entire squad including coach Mickey Arthur and support staff on the series victory!” Sports and Youth Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

China’s Sinopharm Group Contemplates Vaccine Plant in Sri Lanka

Sinopharm Group of China, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the world, has once again expressed interest in setting up a vaccine refilling plant in Sri Lanka. This was disclosed when the Chairman of Sinopharm Group, Liu Jingzhen and the Senior Management Group met Ambassador to Sri Lanka in China, Dr Palitha Kohona on September 7. Sinopharm Group said that when a vaccine refilling plant is set up in Sri Lanka it can take advantage of Sri Lanka’s favourable trade access in the region and beyond and engage in exports as well. The Chairman said that Sinopharm will continue to collaborate with Sri Lanka and supply vaccines. Ambassador Dr Kohona also handed over a personal letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the Chairman appreciating the uninterrupted supply of Sinopharm vaccine to Sri Lanka. Ambassador Dr Kohona conveyed his appreciation, on behalf of the President and the Sri Lankan people, to the Government of China for supplying vaccines. The Ambassador also said that more than 10 million people in Sri Lanka have received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Sri Lankan Cousins Get Together in Chatsworth, Ca.

Cousins of connected families in California got together recently at the residence of Evelyn and Yusuf Bey in Chatsworth, Ca. Those represented were the Romesh and Suren Sagadavan family, the Nicole Lenander family, the Maria Berry family, the Aliki Djahanshahi family, the Dennis Andre Rutnam family, the Sheriene Bacon family, the Christopher Johns family, the Liza Majers family, James Rutnam, Andrew Johns. All children of Sri Lankan immigrants to the United States.

Sunil Perera – The Voice From Moratuwa that Reached the World

Millions of Sri Lankans woke up on Monday morning to see the news alert text on their mobile phones, informing them about the demise of music legend Sunil Perera at the age of 68 after COVID-19 complications. For more than 50 years this amazing singer and musician rocked Sri Lanka with many pulsating super hits. He was known affectionately to all Sri Lankans as “Sunil Aiya”. Apart from his powerful voice projection, his down to earth ways and simplicity was the prime reason that he became so popular, and his death is mourned by the entire nation.

Sunil Perera

Tribute to a Legend

‘Made in Sri Lanka’ Vehicles Unveiled

The first Motorcycle and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), also known as a light utility vehicle, which utilize 35 per cent and 50 per cent locally manufactured parts respectively, and therefore considered as “Made in Sri Lanka” were unveiled on Tuesday with the participation of Youth and Sports, Development Coordination and Monitoring Minister and Digital Technology and Enterprise Development State Minister Namal Rajapaksa. These vehicles were manufactured by Senaro Motor Company (Pvt) Ltd.

Sri Lanka Day Virtual Event

Urgently Needed Oxygen Concentrator’s Distributed to the Rural Area Hospitals

Former Cricket Captain Arjuna Ranatunga

Hosted to Reception at Residence of

Dr. Lakshman and Thusitha Makandura

Sarah Makandura holds the medallion given to Dr. Makandura by Arjuna Ranatunga. (Above) Arjuna Ranatunga receives the Legacy Award in recognition of 25 years, from Dr. Lakshman Makandura of Los Angeles.

“Cricket administration needs to change for the betterment of cricket.” This was stated by Former Sri Lankan cricket Captain Arjuna Ranatunga at a reception to mark the 25th Anniversary of the World Cricket Championship. The event was organized by Dr. Lakshman and Thusitha Makandura at their home in Arcadia, Ca. Senior Sri Lankan cricket players, Dilhara Fernando, Pulasthi Gunaratne, Senaka Ekanayake, Jeevaka Weerasinghe, Dr. Lalith Chandradasa the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarath and Vajira Gunapala were also present at the occasion.

Hi!! MAGAZINE CELEBRATES

ITS 100th ISSUE

“True lovers of books say that there is nothing like holding the book in your hand. That is part of the reason that the hard copy of Hi!! is still very popular and loved by many. They love the luxury feel of the magazine as against something online. I remember when it was first published, many would not even believe that we printed it locally.”

Shyamalee Tudawe

Editor-in-Chief

Hi!! Magazine

Good Old Days in Hollywood (Circa 1965)

Party at the residence of Rosy Weerasinghe in Hollywood, Ca. Indrani Wye, Rajah and Patsy Rutnam, Patrick Wye, Rosy, Chandran Rutnam, Iswari Camou and Jayam.

Chandran Rutnam’s birthday dinner celebrated at the Playboy Club in Hollywood in December 1966. Also in photo are Francis Ford Coppola (Godfather), Tony Bill (The Sting), Rosy Weerasinghe, Judith Rutnam, Bill Bowers and Christine de Souza and the Playboy bunny!

Jayam’s Choice

“Too Young” Nat King Cole

James Koch Breaks Into

the Top Ten Music Charts

Great News for Actor/Singer James Koch as he breaks into the Downloading Charts at No 2 & the Streaming Charts at No 3 throughout the Southern Hemisphere with his song I’M RUNNIN from the Hollywood film ‘NIGHTWALK’ released worldwide by LIONSGATE FILMS. While playing a major supporting role to Mickey Rourke and Patrick Kilpatrick.

James is seen here rubbing shoulders with his co-star buddy Patrick Kilpatrick who incidentally is running for Governor of California on 14th September.

James Koch sings “I’m Runnin”

‘Lagoon’ Restaurant’

of Cinnamon Grand Colombo Featured in

“World’s 50 Best Restaurants”

The Lagoon’ restaurant at Cinnamon Grand Colombo was recently featured in the “World’s 50 best restaurants” a globally recognized restaurant listing program – for their rich ambience, diversity of freshest seafood and variety of culinary experiences.‘The Lagoon’ restaurant is popularly known among local and international guests as an exquisite dining venue that captures the essence of a lively atmosphere at seafood markets; as the restaurant lays out the freshest catch of the day, allowing customers to pick their favourite, and have the chefs prepare it in any culinary style of choice, right before their eyes.

Ambassador Rodney Perera

is Now CEO of the Sri Lanka Foundation

Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, Founder and the Board of the Sri Lanka Foundation have appointed the former Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States of America, Rodney Perera as the Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Lanka Foundation. Ambassador Perera joins the SLF with nearly four decades of professional education,global travel, speaking engagements, and delegations involving Sri Lanka and its relations with most nations the World.

For Sale in Los Angeles

Invaluable Collection of Books about Ceylon

A personal collection of rare books on CEYLON (not Sri Lanka) collected over 70 years by a prominent Sri Lankan in Los Angeles. Some were bought for over US$3000 each several years back. One leatherbound original personal catalog belonging to H.W. Cave himself. Two original CORDINERS books on Ceylon, not reprints or reproductions over 200 years old. ALL in excellent condition, and in one book cupboard kept away from sunlight and moisture. The collection was shipped from Sri Lanka to California. This is a valuable collection which must be sold in ENTIRETY and NOT by piece. US$20,000. No offers!

This collection is easily worth at least three times the asking price. For a full list of books Please call Jayam 626-335-7266

Buongiorno By the Gypsies

In remembrance – Sunil de Silva

Sri Lanka America Association of Las Vegas

Annual Session

Sri Lanka America Association of Las Vegas on the successful occasion of their Annual Session of 2021. Sri Lanka America Association of Las Vegas was founded in 2017. This year’s annual session was held on August 22nd with legendary World Cup Cricket Captain, Arjuna Ranatunga and Consul General of Sri Lanka,

Dr. Lalith Chandradasa, being the chief guests.

District Court Judge Joe Hardy administered the oath and Sanje Sedera (president), Daya Gamage (secretary), Prageeth Perera (treasurer), were elected to serve in the key positions. Evenings entertainment was given by the Sri Lankan community. Above is one of the many performers, Lala Ganewatte of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Should You Support the Essential

Schools Supplies Programme?

Kushil Gunasekera – Foundation of Goodness

Kaleidoscope With Savithri Rodrigo

September 10th, 2021

We discuss investment opps, markets & the new colonialism, applaud Bocelli on the Rialto, husbands carrying wives, cardboard coffin travels, shipping firsts and Berlin’s Chitrasena spectacle.

Dina Titus – We salute her awesome contribution in helping to increase the Moderna Vaccines from 600,000 to 1.5 million doses. She also helped to force USA to send much needed PPP to our beloved Sri Lanka!

Obituaries – Sad News

Sunil Perera (68) Leader of the “Gypsies” band. Popular singer and composer, passed away on September 6th, 2021. Husband of Geetha, father of Sajith, Gayan, Rehana, and Manisha. Sunil was treated at a private hospital in Colombo and made a recovery from COVID-19. After a few weeks from complete recovery, on September 5th he was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Colombo due to severe COVID pneumonia. Sunil Perera and the Gypsies Band performed in Los Angeles for the first time at an event organized by the SLAASC, which was a tremendous success. They have since performed in Los Angeles many times.

Nizar Haji Omar

Twelve years have passed since June 22, 2009 when we lost our dear friend Nizar Haji Omar to a massive heart attack. When I think about my time with Haji, it was like we lost him yesterday. On that fateful day, Haji and I had breakfast together at 22 Layards Road, as we often did. Tragically, he had fallen from the chair in his office and because the bales of cloth blocking the view into his office room, none of his office colleagues realised that he was experiencing a heart attack. Haji was the consummate gentleman and touched the hearts of so many. His wife Linda meant everything to him along with his two daughters, Ayesha and Nadia. I know he cultivated special relationships with so many individuals, mostly stemming from his rugby career at St. Peter’s, CR and FC and Sri Lanka. – Jehan CanagaRetna

Eddie Wijesuriya passed away in Colombo recently. Father of Dulip, Deepika and Deepani. Funeral was in Colombo.

Bernard Bertus (82) passed away on August 2, 2021 in Melbourne Australia. Husband of Betsy (nee de Waas), father of Howard and Anthea. Funeral was in Melbourne.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen