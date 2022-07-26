Good News From Jayam August 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Please click on link below for website and past issues

Ambassador Dr. Palitha Kohona Encourages Chinese Tourists to Visit Sri Lanka

Addressing the Asian Marine Tourism Conference 2022 in Ningbo, China, Ambassador Palitha Kohona made a ringing call for Chinese tourists to visit Sri Lanka and enjoy it’s unmatched range of attractions. It is expected that China will ease its Covid related travel restrictions in the coming months. Dr. Kohona also discussed the potential for Chinese cruise ships to visit Sri Lanka with the vice president of the Chinese Cruise and Yacht Federation. Three million Chinese undertake cruise holidays annually.

Urgent Medicinal Supplies From US to the People of Sri Lanka

Consequent to the request of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington, D.C., and under the guidance of Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe, Heart to Heart International, a renowned global humanitarian organisation in the United States made a generous in-kind donation of urgent medicinal supplies worth $ 908,547 (Rs. 326,077,518.30) to the people of Sri Lanka.

Four Year Old Athena has joined the Bellevue Bumblebees Here with Coach (daddy)

Jean-Louis and Assistant Coach (sister) Emma during practice.

Anel De Silva and Sachin De Silva

win 111th W Shakspeare Golf Tourney

The much awaited 111th W Shakspeare Golf Tournament teed off last Sunday at the Royal Colombo Golf Club, with Heritage Teas’ father and son duo Anel De Silva and Sachin De Silva emerging winners on a better score on the Back nine. Both winners and runners up had a total score of 38 points played on a Stableford format and the winners edged out Harsha Abeywickrama and Amal Cabraal of the Sunshine Holdings team to the runner up position based on the best score on the last nine holes.

Indika and Anusha Boteju’s daughter Aveah Celebrated her 1st Birthday in North Hollywood, Ca.

(Photos by Moran Moran)

Ganlath Insurance Services

John Amirthiah’s Daughter Arianna Celebrates 18th Birthday

at the Foundation Room in Anaheim, Ca.

Birthday girl Arianna with daddy John Amirthiah, Kingsley and Renuka Rajah.

Guests Raksitha Dissanayake, Roshan Seresinhe and Sanka Marcelline.

Birthday girl Arianna with Aloma and Denzil Ratnasoma.

Samantha Chandrasoma, John Amirthiah and friend.

Pradeep Amirthanayagam

appointed again to People’s Leasing Board

Pradeep Amirthanayagam has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board of the People’s Leasing and Finance PLC with effect from 15 July.

He previously served as the Chairman of People’s Leasing and Finance. Amirthanayagam is a reputed advertising and media personality in Sri Lanka who counts over 35 years of experience in the advertising industry. He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of the leading advertising agency Holmes Pollard & Stott, which he was instrumental in setting up over 30 years ago.

Beautiful Kandy: Tour of the Sacred City

(Please click on arrow)

Prudential Financial Education Series

Live Webinar via Zoom

Wednesday, July 27th at 6 p.m.

Reserve your spot

To register click on link below

https://prudential.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dPoFDkljSCucSVyCkc8Nmw

Niran and Achala’s Daughter Vishni Celebrated her 21st Birthday

in Long Beach, Ca.

Lewis Tucker

husband of Sonali (Jinadasa) Tucker Celebrated his 70th Birthday in Culver City

Past pupils of Bishops College who attended the party were Keerthi Marasinghe, Migari Marasinghe, Sarosh Atapattu, Jivaka Atapattu, Dilhara Kalansuriya, Sonali Tucker, Kshanika Wijeweera, Riquaza Zavahir, Pradeep Perera, Achala Weerasinghe, Niran Weerasinghe, Kavi Wijeweera, birthday boy Lewis Tucker.

DIMO unveils Pela Batta, first and only paddy transplanting machine in Sri Lanka

Expressing his views, Rajeev Pandithage – Director of DIMO who also oversees the Agri Machinery business of the Group, said: “Fuelling the dreams and aspirations of the farming community of the country, DIMO constantly promotes agriculture mechanization. The newly introduced Pela Batta will help realise that objective, and coupled with over 8 decades of DIMO trust and engineering excellence, unwavering DIMO warranty, and the invaluable after-sale service through an island wide branch network, we firmly believe that this machine will be in high demand among the Sri Lankan farming community.”

New Mercedes EQXX Made With Mushrooms and Cactus! by Supecar Blondie

(Please click on arrow)

Miss Sri Lanka 2021 Sade Greenwood

is CJS First Youth Ambassador

Miss Sri Lanka for Miss World 2021 Sade Greenwood embodies what CJS envisions for its future – young and energetic with a daring sense of style. The collection is symbolic not just of Sade’s personality, but the beauty of the country she comes from, Sri Lanka. “The sapphire exemplifies Sri Lanka, being one of the oldest sources of rare blue sapphires in the world,” explains CEO of CJS Akram Cassim.

Jayam’s Choice

“Quando Quando”

Englebert Humperdinck

(Please click on arrow)

Elephant Myths

by Thivanka Perera – Aegle Creations

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

July 22nd, 2022

(Please click on arrow)

In the backdrop of the moon landing, this week on our Kaleidoscope dose of positive, daring different, we chat with Peter D’Almeida on protests, Anushka Wijesinha on IMF warnings and Markus Loning on new supply chain laws, have a burst of batik, traffic-stopping dances, economic and market news!

Obituaries – Sad News

Roshanee Fernando passed away in Victoria, Australia. Wife of Sharky,​ mother of Dr Shyara and Dr Shashini (both in Australia),​ mother-in-law of Prasad Fernando and Manuja Liyanage,​ grandmother of Ashane,​ Shevan,​ Teshan,​ Shanaaya and Shalayna,​ daughter of late Richard and Claudeliya Fernando of Mt. Lavinia,​ sister of late Priyantha and Prema,​ Srinath and Kusum,​ Lalith and Swarna,​ Ranil and Rukmal and Ruwanal and Jasmine. Funeral Service was on 16th July 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral,​ Sale Victoria at the Sale Lawn Cemetery Sale Victoria.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Warm chickpea salad with chili and lime dressing

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 yellow(brown onion), finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 1/3 cups (14 oz/440g) drained, canned chickpeas

juice of two limes

1/4 cup (2 fl oz/160ml) chili oil

1/2 cup (3/4 oz/20g) fresh cilantro (fresh coriander

leaves

salt and freshly ground black pepper

crusty bread, warmed, for serving

METHOD.

Heat oil in a large frying pan or wok over

medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until

soft,3-5 minutes. Add chickpeas and stir until

heated through,about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to

low,add lime juice and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

Add chilli oil and cilantro and season with salt and

pepper. Serve warm with bread.

Serves 4.

email me with any questions or requests to

romadezoysa1@gmail.com