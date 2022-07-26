Sri Lanka’s Future – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

FSP Leader Kumar Gunaratnam and his “Aragalaya”- The emergence of the “Peratugami Samajavadi Pakshaya” (Frontline Socialist Party) as an influential player in Sri Lankan politics.

A remarkably significant outcome of the Aragalaya has been the emergence of the “Peratugami Samajavadi Pakshaya” (Frontline Socialist Party) as an influential player in Sri Lankan politics

The Peratugami Samajavadi Pakshaya is composed of the members who defected from the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). It can be considered as a party that was born in the political womb of the JVP and competes with it

The pioneering role played by the Anthar Vishwa Vidyalaya Shishya Bala Mandalaya (Inter-University Students’ Federation) which can be considered as the university student union of the party in preparing and mobilising militant student groups for the uprising seems to have contributed significantly to the enhancement of the strength of the Peratugami Samajavadi Party

The main objective of the July uprising was to oust President Gotabaya.

But they were fully aware that Gotha had left the President’s house the previous night So, so the necessity to storm and occupy the President’s house was just to show their manpower and https://youtu.be/OBGJpMJ8KZ8

symbolic importance related to political power, and cause destruction to the historic building and steal the artefacts, over thousand. vandalised, looted and desecrate these premises.

Destroy artefacts of historic value. Shove the police out of the public property, which they claim now to be their premises. Beat military personnel senseless and steal weapons and live ammunition that was in their possession. This information was gathered from NewsIN.Asia.

So, these are the activists who wanted to get rid of the parliamentarians who robbed the people. However, Kumar Gunaratnam, the leader of the Peratugami Samajavadi Party declares in a very loud voice that the Parliament should take into account their views, and act accordingly in everything that is done by Parliament. “

That was a briefing given by Kumar Gunaratnam at the press conference recently. Over 1,000 valuable artefacts missing in state premises taken over by protesters Over 1,000 precious artefacts, including rare antiques of high value, have reportedly been stolen from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and Prime Minister’s official residence at Temple Trees after the protesters had raided these premises earlier this month.

Colombo Page news outlet, quoting police sources, said that special investigation teams have been formed to trace the rare artefacts that have gone missing .

Tourist arrivals in July cross 28,000 mark

Sri Lanka welcomed 28,733 tourists for the first 19 days of July, bringing the total number of international visitors entering the country for the year starting January 01 to 440,110.

Cabinet discusses country to be normalized in one week

The Cabinet which met for the first time under President Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed that the country should be normalized within one week by regularizing functions of the government institutions such as the Prime Minister’s Office, the Presidential Secretariat and schools, Daily Mirror learns.

Sri Lanka’s first true All-Party Government

From NewsIn.Asia- editor

Two experienced politicians – Ranil Wickremesinghe, who entered Parliament as a 28-yearold youth in 1977, and Dinesh Gunawardena, who followed his Royal College classmate there is an imperative need for restoring normalcy in the country, they said.

To bring about normalcy the government deployed Police and Armed Forces to remove protestors who forcibly occupied the Presidential Secretariat, the highest office of public administration. As the protestors blocked the entrance to the Secretariat, the President and his staff had to function from makeshift offices in other government buildings.

One of the major issues highlighted by the leaders of the country-wide protest movement and various professional bodies was the need for constitutional reforms and a new political order.

Hence, the solid backing received by President Wickremesinghe from Parliament, where 134 MPs voted for him. This is of great significance, as acceptance within Parliament is crucial for the implementation of major decisions, especially the unpopular and painful economic reforms that are urgently needed, and will need bipartisan support in the House.

This was the basis upon which the argument for an All-Party Government was born a few months ago, and this is an opportunity to have Sri Lanka’s first true All-Party Government and push through important legislation, which would not only help Sri Lanka survive this crisis, but also thrive in the long term.

Discussions with party leaders on an all-party government to begin soon

The government has decided to form an all-party government in the future and preliminary discussions will be started in the next few days with the participation of party leaders.

Sri Lanka’s political parties and groups, religious leaders and citizens’ organizations and a number of international organizations had requested the government to establish an all-party government.

The government took these decisions at the first meeting of cabinet ministers at the Prime Minister’s Office chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe soon after the appointment of the Interim Cabinet on Friday.

The government will also establish a special economic council to function with strict transparency, especially in financial matters.

It is also proposed to present a new budget in the next few months.

Hope this video presentation of the current situation and a discussion on the progress made in politics, is useful.

Stay safe and goodbye for now until we meet next time.

