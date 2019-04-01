“GUITARISTS EXTRAORDINAIRE” – By Des Kelly

An extraordinary instrument, the guitar, sounds extraordinary, when in the hands of an extraordinarily fine guitarist, however, as it has always been my endeavour to give the Members & Readers of eLanka only the very best as far as music is concerned, I am now very proud indeed, to introduce TWO of the BEST Guitarists in the World, as they had been in their particular era, namely LES. PAUL & CHET. ATKINS. They have both now passed-on, of course, and even though the finest guitarists today will also tell you, good people, it would be extremely difficult to find someone to equal the “techniques” of either Les, or Chet., period, no-one could beat their style, either playing solo, as a duo, in a group, or, even with a full Orchestral backing.

As if to “add icing to the cake”, Les Paul found a partner in Mary Ford, a lady with a sweet “natural voice” (as you will hear), to enhance his guitar-picking, and they made many great “albums” together.

These songs that I have picked out, are very special, unforgettable ones, from the 40’s & 50’s, featuring Les Paul and Mary Ford, and, much later on, Les. got together with Chet. for a “jam” together, and I have to ask my readers to bear with me (& them), as there was a deal of “fine tuning” , before these two Icons began playing their guitars.

As far as I am concerned, please listen to “the very BEST”.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief).— eLanka.