“WHO I CAME HERE TO FORGET” – By Des Kelly

She was cold in California, she was cruel in Tennessee,

She made it plain as day to see, she never needed me,

Now, I owe you for everything, & I always pay my debts,

For, you’re the reason I forgot,

Who I came here to forget.

This, in itself, tells us the story of a broken love affair.

“Country-Style” lyrics & a beautiful simple melody, sung by

“The Voice” in Country Music, Vern Gosdin, gives us a picture of what life is all about, Further goes to prove that there is no music better than “Country” when it comes to heartfelt lyrics that say it, as it is.

As I have always said (and written), my “tastes” in Music are very “Catholic”. I love music of many sorts, be they Classical or Jazz. However, with my first choice, I prefer the Semi-Classical, and, as far as Jazz is concerned, I prefer Traditional, or Trad.Jazz. Popular Music or “Pops.” are fine, just as long as the songs concerned are melodic, with meaningful lyrics, because we have to remember that a song is just a condensed “story”. I ‘ve said this a dozen times, and at the risk of sounding repetitious, I’ll say it again. An Author writes in paragraphs, what a song-writer writes in verses & choruses, just as a Poet does.

Just as a well-written book must ALWAYS be meaningful (or no-one is going to read it), a song must also be always meaningful, PLUS melodic into the bargain. It may contain superb lyrics, but if the “tune” is not “easy on the ear”, forget it. Nobody will want to listen to it. Music, and/or Lyrics, one, is just as important, as the other.

Please sit back folks, and enjoy yet another beautiful, yet sad story told Country-style, by one of my favourite “Stars”, singing about the one who “I came here to forget”.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief).—eLanka.