“H.D. in D-MAJOR” – By Des Kelly

High-definition Music in the key of D-major, will obviously SEEM to be the subject of this particular story of mine, simply because 90% of “my stories” have to do with music.

However, this story has a different “slant” to it, folks, so here it is. The above “H.D”. stands for Hector Dias, (a proud Sinhalese Surname), following other famous “Hectors” like Hector Berlioz, a French romantic Composer best known for hi Compositions “Symphonie Fantastique” & “Grande Messe des”, who was born in 1803 & died in 1869, aged 63, and, more recently, Hector Luis Camacho, a professional Boxer, (and Singer)from Puerto Rico, nicknamed “Macho Camacho” who was born in 1962 and died in 2012, God rest their Souls. Hector Dias, however, is still very much alive & kicking, and thank God for that.

I had not heard very much about Hector & D-Major until recently, when I received an e’mail from a member of my “extended family”in Canada, telling me that this group were over there, doing their thing, and this “thing” was about the very best, that they had had the pleasure of listening to, in a long long time. I then decided to “tune-in” to D-Major, and found that, here was another Lankan Band (& front man), who, in my opinion, is absolutely superb, in what they do.

Firstly, if there are any LANKAN bands, groups, vocalists, male or female who wish for some publicity (gratis), on elanka, the “top” Website for all Lankan Patriots everywhere, please contact me, via eLanka. Let’s have a chat, and especially if you are on You-Tube, I would like to hear more about you.

The Owner of eLanka, Neil Jayasekera & “your’s truly”, will be happy to hear from you, as we are genuinely proud of all “Showbiz” talents, and, naturally, Lankans’ as well.

In the meantime, please listen to Hector Dias & D-Major, an “Act” that is “Entertainment Plus”, as I see them.