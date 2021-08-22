I’m Beginning To Forget You (A Jim Reeves Cover) Sung By Gehan Gunasekera

Firstly, I’m glad to be back to entertain you all, and hope you remember some of the songs and memories I brought to you over the years. I have had a few “Events” in my life over the past 6 to 8 months, and recently had to dismantle my recording studio due to flood damage. I still have not rebuilt the studio, so the songs I am uploading for the moment, are songs I had recorded previously, which I hope you will enjoy.

As you all know, the 31st of July is the anniversary of us losing that talented singer Jim Reeves, and this upload is a sincere tribute to this great singer.

This song was the “B” side on Jim Reeves “A” Side release “Partners” Released on RCA Victor as a single in 1959. “I’m Begining To Forget You” was written by Willie Phelps, and was the first Jim Reeves song I sang for my family when we recorded a family show on Dad’s Reel to Reel tape reecorder back in the day.

As always look forward to hearing from you, and hope you enjoy hearing this classic song from yesteryear

Wish you all a safe and healthy journey through this devastating time.

Best wishes

Gehan

Vocals & Accoustic Guitar : Gehan Gunasekera

Musical Arrangement: SBT Studios