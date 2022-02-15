Keeping your Kidneys Healthy – by Dr harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

Your kidneys get rid of waste in your body and help you hold on to the right amount of fluid. They also send out hormones that keep your blood pressure steady, and they play a role in making red blood cells.

They even make a form of vitamin D that’s good for your bones. Just the way you check your blood cholesterol to keep the ticker working, you need to think of doing the right thing for your kidneys to keep them healthy.

They are silent organs, makes no fuss, but you need to think of keeping them healthy with the right lifestyles and nutrition. You need to be aware that certain drugs, continuous usage harms your kidneys.

Common examples are ibuprofen and naproxen taken for arthritic pains. They do damage your kidneys if taken too many times a day.

They tend to disrupt the compensatory dilatation of blood vessels to maintain a reasonable blood pressure from kidney prostaglandins and cause narrowing or vasoconstrictor hormones released by the body, resulting in deterioration of the kidney functions.

Other drugs that can affect kidney functions are antibiotics, diuretics, Proton Pump inhibitors given for GERD, laxatives Antibiotics can damage your kidneys in many ways. Some may form crystals that don’t breakdown and can block your urine flow. If this happens you need to contact your doctor immediately for a change of antibiotics.

Some antibiotics have substances that damage certain kidney cells when they filter them out. These bacteria fighting drugs can damage your kidney if taken excessively and too often.

Some types of Penicillin, sulfonamides and cephalosporins can damage your kidney when

taken long term.

Diuretics are prescribed by your doctor to get rid of excess water to lower your blood pressure. By taking excess amounts can dehydrate you and cause damage to your kidneys.

Large doses of aspirin taken daily can damage your kidney, and that is the reason why you are prescribed a small dose daily to be taken to thin your blood, as a prophylactic to stroke

and heart disease.

If your kidneys are already damaged, certain drugs can make them worse and lead to kidney failure. Medications taken for cholesterol, diabetes and antacids taken for upset stomach, antifungal and antiviral drugs can harm your kidneys further.

In CT scans you are given a dye to help them see a specific area of your body better. In some cases the dye given into your vein can cause serious damage to your kidneys.

Ask your doctor about other tests you might have instead. Herbal supplements Always discuss with your doctor before you taken certain herbal supplements for your wellbeing. Supplement makers don’t have to prove their products are safe, and some can damage your kidneys.

Kidneys process all foods you eat. Lots of salt, fat and sugars can harm your kidneys. Bad diets give rise to high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and other conditions can harm your kidneys. Healthy diet will have lots of veggies, fruits and whole grains and less process foods.

Processed foods are significant sources of sodium and phosphorus. If you have chronic kidney disease you need to cut on salt and phosphorus.

Excess salt can damage your kidneys. The only way to remove the excess salt is filtering and pushing out as much water as possible. Unfortunately, this forces more proteins into the urine. Excess salt intake can cause high blood pressure that can cause kidney damage.

When sodium accumulates in your extracellular fluid your face and feet start swelling. Eat less salt and flavor your foods with herbs and spices instead of salt.

Not drinking sufficient water daily flushes your kidneys and keep them healthy. Adequate water intake will help to clear sodium and toxins from the body. You could avoid kidney stone formation by drinking adequate amount of water.

If you have kidney failure you need to restrict fluid intake. A good night’s sleep is important to keep your kidneys healthy, because kidney functions are regulated by the sleep-wake cycle which helps coordinate the kidney’s workload over 24

hours.

Eat less animal meat. Animal proteins generates high amounts of acid in the blood that can be harmful to the kidneys and cause acidosis, a condition that kidneys cannot eliminate acid fast enough.

Drinking excess alcohol can damage your kidneys. Drinking 4 drinks a day has been found to double the risk chronic kidney disease.

Sitting for long periods has been linked to the development of kidney disease. Physical activity directly impacts good kidney health.

The two common conditions that affect your kidneys are diabetes and high blood pressure. Both can be controlled with proper diet and exercise.

Kidneys filter waste products from your blood into the urine. When your kidneys don’t function well toxins can build up. You may get itchy skin when there is a build up of toxins in your body. Over time, your kidneys may not be able to balance the minerals and nutrients in your body and that can lead to loss of minerals and bone disease.

If you are tired, you need to check your kidney functions You may get muscle cramps in your legs and hands when your kidneys don’t function well.

Imbalance in the levels of sodium, calcium, potassium can give rise to muscle cramps because it interrupts the working of the nerves.

If you are breathless, it could be due to kidney dysfunction. When you have kidney disease, your organs don’t make enough of a hormone called erythropoietin. The hormones signal your body to make red blood cells. Without it, you can get anemia and feel short of breath.

Another cause is fluid buildup. You might have a hard time catching your breath. In serious cases, lying down may make you feel like you’re drowning.

When your kidneys don’t function well you could have a foggy head. This is due to the pure filtering of waste and toxins out of your body. ou may feel dizzy and have trouble with concentration and memory. You may even become so confused that you have trouble with simple tasks.

You may lose your appetite, and cause nausea and vomiting and lead to loss of weight when your kidneys fail.

You can have a foul breath when your kidneys don’t filter out waste and result in accumulation of urea an excretory product. This condition is referred to as uremia.

Now you will realize the importance of keeping your kidneys healthy for better wellbeing and longevity.

Good luck, stay safe and goodbye for now.

Most of this information is from courtesy of WebMD

