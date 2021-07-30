“KELLY KLASSICS” FOR e’LANKA – by Des Kelly

“I’m glad for your sake, (but sorry for mine), DOUG. SAHM of the Sir Douglas Quintet sings this great song for you.

He was found dead of natural causes, at the age of 58, so R.I.P. Doug. This is another one of those unforgettable songs, once heard, will always be remembered, as will this Vocalist, who started in Showbiz at the tender age of 4, played guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and sang his songs with gusto, later joining

the late, great Freddy Fender,, Aubrey Meyers, & superb Accordianist Flaco Jimenez to form The Texas Tornados who in turn, made Tehano/Mexican Music very cool, being the hot Entertainers they were. Right now, please enjoy the version of this song that I prefer, even as you enjoy reading

