“KURUMBA VIRGIN OIL” – by Des Kelly

Sent into public scrutiny, via video, by a good friend from Sri Lanka, Dayal Cooray, is yet another miraculous product that could be obtained from the simple Coconut tree. For those of my readers who are not aware of it (and should be),

there is not a shred of any coconut tree that is not usable, ever. From the nuts at the apex, to the surrounding branches & those beautiful green leaves, down to the straight or curved barks,it is one of Mother Nature’s gifts to mankind.

Then, coming to the nuts themselves, which provide “husks” that are very handy for domestic use, followed by the solid, hard Coconut shell, also used for various purposes such as large spoons or “Polkatu-handas” as the Sinhalese folk call them. EVERY LITTLE BIT of the Coconut tree is used,and now we have this video telling us about the benefit’s of Coconut Oil.

The video is also very interesting, and I went on to make my comment on Facebook about preferring to use “Kurumba-Oil” & adding to the benefit’s of just ordinary Coconut oil, to try my favourite “KURUMBA Extra Virgin Coconut oil, simply because “Virgins” of any sort are naturally better, this time, in the kitchen, rather than the bedroom.

Come to think about it, I could easily write an ‘ad’ stating that :-

“THERE’S NO NEED TO TOIL,

Use Extra Virgin Kurumba Oil”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.