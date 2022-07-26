Life’s Last Leg……… – By Amar Deep Dixit

Source : allpoetry.com

You are lost in yourself,

It’s you that you can’t find,

You have done the wrong,

What punishment you will give?

You’re chasing your own shadow,

Whom you are trying to overtake,

You lived your life,

And now you’re going to understand what is life .

What ever you got from this world ,

The same you are going to return,

Why you lived your life,

Under the shadow of perspiration ?

Why you always believed that this world is yours and every thing on it,

You’re living in the unreal world.

From the womb you came out and-

Now you’re going to mix in soil,

Again you are remembering your own identity,

And trying to entwine with your past.

Forget everything-

You are going to be free from this world,

By leaving this world, you will live in real world

The path you haven’t thought about yet,

You are going to travel it.

BY DYING,

YOU ARE GOING TO LIVE IN THE REAL World

IT’S ALL ABOUT LIFE AND DEATH ,

EARTH AND HEAVEN

UNREAL AND REAL WORLD.