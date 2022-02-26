New Wine (Grace of Pentecost) – by Lakshman Navaratne



2000 years ago, Jesus changing water to Wine is documented in scripture as the first miracle, the Apostles of Christ witnessed at a wedding feast in Cana of Galilee. John 2:11, “This beginning of signs Jesus did in Cana of Galilee, and manifested His glory; and His disciples believed in Him.”

Today on earth, our first experience with the “Living Word”, the resurrected Lord: This is the exact miracle that takes place in every human heart who shall experience the Apostolic calling to a new life in Christ. [B]

Before Science theorized the Toxic by-product of the metabolism of living Yeast, just a mere 500 years ago: 2000 years ago, Wine was the most important element of a wedding feast. A Hebrew wedding lasted 7 days of celebration, wine running out during the feast would be a disaster. This is exactly what happened at this wedding feast on 30 AD. The life saver was Jesus.

When the Apostles of Christ wrote about Wine, they genuinely relate to the temporary human innocence of the joy in the flesh. The distillation of pure toxic Ethyl Alcohol was unknown to the Apostles of Christ and humanity. [A]

The revelation of the wedding event is the unfolding prophesy of Grace through Apostolic Doctrine of the Faithful Church; begun by the Hebrew Apostles of Christ; this shall be the bride at the final wedding of the Lamb documented in the book of Revelation.

New life of the human soul was the joy of the new wine at the wedding feast.

Baptism of Pentecost:

Water turning to wine is the act of redemption that took place on the third day,

Resurrection of the human body of Jesus to Grace on the Third day is the prophetic revelation to those who receive the Baptism of Pentecost.

It was Grace that was poured upon all humanity on the Day of Pentecost.

This is the new way of Life preached by the Apostles of Christ, who were baptized through the fire of Pentecost.

The Hebrew nation was reading the prophesy of the coming king of the Jews for 700 years before his arrival. Only a handful of the Jews accepted the new way of Life for the sake of Mercy of our Maker for all humanity.

The only message of Apostolic Faith is the confession through the Blood of Jesus, revealed as the new wine in the heart of the Faithful who have received the new Life in Christ.

Pentecost

Jesus Taught his Apostles one single prayer. Today 33% of the Living humanity on earth utters this prayer at least once a day.

Matthew 6:13, This, then, is how you should pray: “‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. …

Jesus called God “our father” not my father. This is where Apostolic Christianity separates the name of the Creator from the rest of the “Religious-humanity.” [A]

So, first Adam, God created became the first son of God.

Before Adam’s separation from his Maker, the creator God built from the Divine dust, the first human heart. Blood was the first living human material made before the organs were fitted into the body. This blood was laced with the divine substance (scripture-Word) documented as “Faith”. [A]

The breath of the Creator gave Adam a living soul. This is the Light, Jesus referred in the Gospel of Matthew 5:14, You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.” This is the 6th dimension of Light. (Human-Form). We became the sixth dimension of the matter of Creation; we were to live for 1000 years.

When Adam failed, a chasm separated the living from the dead.

So, the living today on earth are back in the 5th dimension with all other living he made before us. [B]

On the day of Pentecost, humanity received authority over all other life forms. Supremacy over all creation, reinstalled in the heart of human. This is the Immunity we lost 6000 years ago, on paradise garden.

From the days of Eve, we are Dying on earth! humans began to trust the fruit of the “tree of Knowledge”, the Darkness separated on the 1st. day of creation. [B]

Only on the day of Pentecost, our Redeemer sent us the Helper to live with us, equipping us with the full amour of our Maker.

Our Mortal blood is now re-laced with the ingredient Faith, Grace turning Silver to Gold. (Human Blood to original Divine Blood). [A]

Silver represents our redemption and Gold, the power (Light) of Creation.

Since the days of Solomon, the son of David, God of Abram did not favour or communicate with the nation of Israel till the Arrival of Jesus on earth. God of Abram sent prophet after prophet to warn the nation of Hebrews to prepare for their deliverer.

Isaiah 11:1-2, “There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse,

And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.

The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and might,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord.

The seven Spirits, seven Churches and seven periods of the time of Grace for humanity was prophesied 700 years before the arrival of Emmanuel (God with us). [B]

Gospel according to Mathew, Jesus is the son of David who shall reign forever in the eternal Kingdom prepared for mankind in Scripture.

Isaiah prophesized, 700 Years before the arrival of Christ on earth, the faithful church shall be made of the grafted Gentiles from all nations around the globe.

These are not my words, the five books of wisdom: written and sealed as scripture is open to any human living in any part of the globe.

1st Book Job- written 4700 years ago, during the time of Abram.

2nd book – Psalms, the complete book of prayer, matter of dialling the Creator, our Maker, Redeemer and Helper. #1 2 3 (Trinity), for those who have embraced scripture and set up the Auto Dial in their heart, it was and is and shall be the only form of communication with our Creator.

3rd book – Proverbs – Both the Wisdom and the Knowledge of human Machine, operation and the detailed instructions of trouble shooting for the human soul.

The 3000 secret codes of instructions were already fool-proofed on the 5th day of creation before our Creator blew His own Breath into the nostrils of Adam on the 6th day of creation.

So, Scripture (Jesus the Word was with God) before Adam was made!

The Spirit of “Pentecost” are Spirit of Wisdom, knowledge and understanding and most of all the power to overcome any other living kingdom he has already created and established on Paradise Earth.

This very FIRST Vaccine (gift of Pentecost) for the human kind is the Spirit of “fear” of the sovereign Creator, documented as the final spirit before the Rapture of the faithful church, revealed as the church of Laodicea in the last book of Scripture.

Isaiah 11:1-5, “There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse,

And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.

The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and might,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord.

His delight is in the fear of the Lord,

And He shall not judge by the sight of His eyes,

Nor decide by the hearing of His ears;

But with righteousness He shall judge the poor,

And decide with equity for the meek of the earth;

He shall strike the earth with the rod of His mouth,

And with the breath of His lips He shall slay the wicked.

5 Righteousness shall be the belt of His loins,

And faithfulness the belt of His waist.”

The SEVEN Spirits of the Faithful Church

All the text of the 2nd book of Wisdom, the Proverbs, inculcated in the heart of the Faithful who shall leave this earth on the day of Rapture.

Abiding in the Faithful Body of Christ:

mother to be, who shall bear them on this earth until the day of Rapture.

Faithful Church: Revealed as the mother! [B]

Proverbs 4:3-7, “When I was my father’s son,

Tender and the only one in the sight of my mother,

He also taught me, and said to me:

“Let your heart retain my words;

Keep my commands, and live.

Get wisdom! Get understanding!

Do not forget, nor turn away from the words of my mouth.

Do not forsake her, and she will preserve you;

Love her, and she will keep you.

Wisdom is the principal thing;

Therefore, get wisdom.

And in all your getting, get understanding.

The revelation of how the faithful church become our mother? John 3:4, “How can someone be born when they are old?” Nicodemus asked. “Surely they cannot enter a second time into their mother’s womb to be born!”

We have to be born into the Bride of Christ to be part of the faithful church preparing for the rapture. Jesus explains to Nicodemus all about the spiritual re-birth into the faithful Church.

This is the same fire that was returned to humanity for the second time, that ignites the Light of Christ in our hearts. (Pentecost) [B]

The very same light that is documented as the beginning on the first chapter of the Bible. The Bible writer named it light, yet those who are reborn into this Light, retain in their hearts as “Jesus Revealed”.

The Denarius documented in Matthew 20:9, “and those hired at the 11th hour came, they each received a Denarius”

Today is the 11th hour of the 7th day of creation!

The 7th dimension of creation is the “Trinity”: The Revelation of the Father, Son and the Spirit. Jesus coming out of the desert “Full of the Spirit” after the Baptism at Jordan. [B]

Only Scripture documents the dimensions of creation:

(Complete light of Creation) [B]

The beginning of creation was the Light and the end for humanity shall be Light.

7(Seven) Dimensions of creation: Length, Width, Height, Time, Space, The living and finally our Maker (God). [B]

Length, width and height is matter without life. Life requires Space and Time.

Time: Sun moon and the stars set in place (Vaults) on the fourth day of the eternal clock.

Space: occupancy by Spirit as life. The Fifth dimension is the Limit for Science. The end to Logic.

Nothing on earth that lives is without a Spirit!

(Including Plague)

Holy-Spirit: Pure Spirit of our Maker in living matter, occupying Space as the 6th Dimension of Creation. All human flesh, Bones and Blood are the Sixth dimension.

So, every human alive on earth is the “omnipresence” of the living God on earth.

Scripture describes this dimension as; no eye has seen; no ear has heard no mind has perceived the glory prepared for those who obey the commands of our Maker.

Light of Revelation is God. Seventh Dimension. Luke 3:6, “And all flesh shall see the salvation of God.”

Matthew 5:14, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.”

Until the day of Pentecost in the year 33 AD, the spirit of redemption was not freely available to mankind. Only a select few received the spirit from the Father to prophesy the coming of this greatest gift to all mankind.

The day of Pentecost was prophesied 800 years before Christ by Prophet Joel. Joel 2:29-29, “And afterward,

I will pour out my Spirit on all people.

Your sons and daughters will prophesy,

your old men will dream dreams,

your young men will see visions.

Even on my servants, both men and women,

I will pour out my Spirit in those days”

After the day of Pentecost all humans have the access to this Light.

Luke2: 8-14, “now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord. This will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying:

“Glory to God in the highest,

And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”

The birth of Jesus, now known as “Christmas,” was then celebrated only by a group of Shepherds who were in the field, and watched over their flocks during the night watches.

The shepherds, who at that time, were regarded as despicable by society, were the ones who were awake, guarding the flocks, delivering them from the vicious beasts, thieves, and the perils of the night. So is the faithful church today, insignificant and invisible to the world are celebrating this event in their hearts.

People of Israel ignored this event. Up to this day they have not zeroed in what was promised to a Shepherd boy David, whose heart and ears were purely inclined to the maker of humanity. 1 Samuel 13:14, “But now your kingdom shall not continue. The Lord has sought for Himself a man after His own heart, and the Lord has commanded him to be commander over His people, because you have not kept what the Lord commanded you.”

This is exactly, what present day Christianity (Saul the first king of the Jews) has been practicing and prophetically warned through the Apostolic Doctrine what shall be “soon”. Revelation 3:14, “And to the angel of the church of the Laodicea write:

These are the words of Amen, the ruler of God’s creation, the Beginning of the creation of God: “I know your works, that you are neither cold nor hot. I could wish you were cold or hot. So then, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of My mouth. Because you say, ‘I am rich, have become wealthy, and have need of nothing’—and do not know that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked— I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined in the fire, that you may be rich; and white garments, that you may be clothed, that the shame of your nakedness may not be revealed; and anoint your eyes with eye salve, that you may see. As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten. Therefore, be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me. To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne.

“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.”’

This is the promise of the true Messiah for all humanity:

The birth of the Messiah and the final battle was accomplished on the cross as Grace for humanity, the vehicle for man to return to our Maker. [A]

The Body of Christ was born!

This was announced to the world on the day of Pentecost. Again the message was ignored by humanity until the year 1500 AD, when a man found the pearl of great value Matthew 13: “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls, who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it. .

This is the beginning of reformation of the colonial Christian-church.” [B]

Only 500 years have gone by and the word “SOON” is revealed to the faithful who never lost the communion with the Maker of humanity. They shall see this day with the Lord.

700 years before the Roman Empire, prophet Isaiah prophesied the events of a new beginning for mankind.

Luke 3:1-6,” Now in the fifteenth year of the reign of Tiberius Caesar, Pontius Pilate being governor of Judea, Herod being tetrarch of Galilee, his brother Philip tetrarch of Iturea and the region of Trachonitis, and Lysanias tetrarch of Abilene, while Annas and Caiaphas were high priests, the word of God came to John the son of Zacharias in the wilderness. And he went into all the region around the Jordan, preaching a baptism of repentance for the remission of sins, as it is written in the book of the words of Isaiah the prophet, saying:

“The voice of one crying in the wilderness:

‘Prepare the way of the Lord;

Make His paths straight.

Every valley shall be filled

And every mountain and hill brought low;

The crooked places shall be made straight

And the rough ways smooth;

And all flesh shall see the salvation of God.”

From the time Jesus arrived on earth even the calendar was zeroed.

So, we have BC and AD for reference of age.

Mankind saw with their eyes, heard with their ears and felt with their flesh the human son of God “Emmanuel” God with us. During the same era and time, the Greek philosophers and educators were on a path to understand the spiritual existence of humanity and the Old Testament was already in letter.

The bible does not record any schooling for Jesus, except for the record of Jesus lost in the temple at the age of 12 conferring with the elders.

Jesus began His ministry at the age of 30 with the Baptism at the river Jordon by the prophet John the Baptist. During which time the Bible confirms the announcement by the Father in Heaven.

Luke 3:21, “When all the people were baptised, it came to pass that Jesus also was baptised; and while He prayed, the heaven was opened. And the Holy Spirit descended in bodily form like a dove upon Him, and a voice came from heaven which said, “You are My beloved Son; in You I am well pleased.”

The last prophet of the Old Testament was John the Baptist.

The three years of the ministry of Jesus, all the miracles, all the parables, every word He spoke and all the teaching was done in obedience to a voice from the Father. By this Jesus claimed nothing for Himself except an obedient child of the Father, our Creator.

Philosophy, education and the teachings of this world at that time were purely obsolete materials to Jesus. The Spirit of Wisdom, Understanding and Council was fulfilled in 40 days in the desert after his Baptism at the Jordan.

Isaiah 11: 1-5, “There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse,

And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.

The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and might,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord.

His delight is in the fear of the Lord,

And He shall not judge by the sight of His eyes,

Nor decide by the hearing of His ears;

But with righteousness He shall judge the poor,

And decide with equity for the meek of the earth;

He shall strike the earth with the rod of His mouth,

And with the breath of His lips He shall slay the wicked.

Righteousness shall be the belt of His loins,

And faithfulness the belt of His waist.

Holy Spirit, was operating in Jesus, coded as the Book of Proverbs written 1000 years before His arrival on earth.

He was purely led by the Spirit. For this reason, He was sinless (never displeased his Father). He was the Lamb of God who never grew up to be even an adolescent.

His only trade was a carpenters’ help with Joseph. His mission on earth was His life for ours so we could resurrect with Him.

Jesus did exactly the will of the Father; this is also the only prayer He taught the Apostles.

The four Gospels were written after the day of Pentecost. The four Gospel writers wrote the accurate account of the life of Jesus, who obeyed the voice of the Author of life who led Jesus throughout the three years of His ministry.

No one had to witness the accounts as Jesus Himself proclaimed that His witness was the Spirit that led Him. Luke 10:21 “in that hour Jesus rejoiced in the Spirit and said, “I thank You, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and prudent and revealed them to babes. Even so, Father, for so it seemed good in Your sight. All things have been delivered to Me by My Father, and no one knows who the Son is except the Father, and who the Father is except the Son, and the one to whom the Son wills to reveal Him.”

Christmas for Israel and rest the world is the parallel of Pentecost for the faithful who have embraced the 66 books of the Bible.

Epilogue:

Highlighting the two great prophetic moments that are in the text of the Gospel according to John 2: 1-12, the wedding at Cana.

The six Stone Jars filled with the water for ceremonial cleansing was turned to Wine (Blood of Jesus).

This was only accomplished on the third day. Counting the third day from the moment Jesus came out of the Desert, 40 days after the Baptism at the Jordan, full of the Trinity.

First day he was tempted by the by the Devil and he Overcame with full power and Authority.

Second day he Called his disciples to a full ministry of the project of Salvation.

Third day Jesus was at the Wedding.

Foreshadowing the full Period of Grace (3 days), his own Death and resurrection, followed by the day of Pentecost, filling 3000 human souls with the “New Wine”.

What Jesus proposed at the Table of the Last Supper, was substantiated on the day of Pentecost!

The period of Grace (whole wedding feast) for the faithful shall last 7 days, 7th day for the Church, as the Church of Laodicea in the book of revelation. The wine is running out as Jesus prophesized; “Will there be Faith on earth when he returns?” Luke 18:8, “I tell you that He will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?”

So, Rapture of the faithful church is the eminent moment for the bride to unite with Groom at the final wedding of the Lamb.

So, the two great prophetic moments are the Day of Pentecost and the day of the Rapture of the Faithful church!

John 2:4, Jesus said to his mother at the wedding feast, “woman what do I have to do with you, my hour has not yet come”, reveals to the faithful that “Religion” has nothing to do with our Redemption!

The humble plea of the faithful!

Jesus, Jesus Lord to me!

Master Saviour Prince of Peace,

Ruler of My Heart Today,

Jesus Lord to me.

Come Lord Come!

Reference [A] – 66 Bones That Saw No Decay by LuckyN – Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] christianityisme.com