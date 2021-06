UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is to be sworn in as the UNP’s National List MP, had been allotted the 13th front row seat on the side of the Opposition in the House, Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando said.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe is scheduled to be sworn in before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena this (23) morning.