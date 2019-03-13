Obituary: Ranjith Wijayasekara

Ranjith Wijayasekara (Chartered Architect & photography enthusiast); beloved father, grandfather passed away on the 12th March 2019. He is survived by his wife Indrani, daughter Sonali, son Kaveenga, daughter-in-law Kishani and grandchildren Kiaan & Kitaara.

The funeral will be held on the 16th March 2019 (Saturday) at the Castlebrook Memorial Park, Rouse Hill.

12 – 1:10pm (Viewing)

1:10 – 2pm (Funeral Service)

2:15pm onwards (Wake will be held at the Beaumont Hill Community Centre, Corner Arnold Janssen Drive & the Parkway, Beaumont Hills)