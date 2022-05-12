‘Reconsider your need to travel’: Australian Test team on alert before Sri Lanka tour – by Daniel Brettig

Source:theage.com.au

Australia’s cricketers may be given a more extensive security blanket on their forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka after the federal government advised tourists to reconsider their need to travel to the island nation a matter of weeks before the men’s national team was due to tour.

Civil unrest, culminating in the resignation of Sri Lanka’s prime minister this week and violent protests in the capital Colombo, has forced the redesignation by Australian authorities.

The Australian team is due to travel to Sri Lanka for three Twenty20 internationals, five ODIs and two Tests in June and July. An Australia A tour is also due to take place concurrently. “We now advise you reconsider your need to travel to Sri Lanka due to the security situation,” the travel advice states. “Several violent incidents have taken place during large demonstrations. Avoid demonstrations and events that draw large groups. Follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for updates.