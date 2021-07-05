Sandra Jackson – A Tribute – By Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)

A heart rendering tribute entitled “Darling, this song is just for you”, to a wife, soulmate and devoted mum and grandma is Esric Jackson’s dedication to dearly departed wife Sandra who left this world in the prime of her colourful musical journey.

It’s been three years since Sandra Jackson succumbed to Pulmonary Fibrosis and a life that brought joy to thousands of music fans here in Australia and around the world, a life that was tragically cut short. Sandra was instrumental in promoting and mentoring many budding musicians here in Australia and from overseas. And her own contribution, which was indelible, left many in awe at her power packed performances. She was renowned for her incredible version of Tina Turners hit “Simply the best ” which she was tagged to for most of her wonderful career.

Esric had been dealing with his own battles since, having recovered from dreaded Cancer that threatened to take him as well around a year after Sandra passed on.

Regaining his health and composure after a considerable period, Esric has relaunched himself into the mainstream of Melbourne’s music scene,a passion and God given gift that he and wife Sandra have imparted for over 45 years.

His dedication to Sandra, composed to coincide with her third death anniversary is a tear jerker and one that clearly is sung from the heart of a man who has commanded the Melbourne music landscape in several Genres, but outstandingly in Country music, in which he has few parallels.

The dedication was the brainchild of multi talented musician Cameron Colombege who spurred Esric on with his musical arrangement primed for the approaching death anniversary. And it spawned the composition of the lyrics which was researched and fine tuned by Esric and another fantastic music man, Rob Foenander, the latter who has also been making waves in the Melbourne music scene for a few decades.

Esric Jackson’s interaction and livewire contribution to music and musicians here in Australia and around the globe is no secret, as many, particularly in Sri Lanka will readily testify to.

Back with renewed enthusiasm, a second wind, and a determination to continue his journey which he and Sandra began nearly 50 years ago, Esric has earmarked several projects in the near future which will see his bands, Replay 6 and No Limit, and a casual involvement with Ebony led by Cameron Colombege, produce dances, the release of some exciting CD’s and other related events which will benefit many, including the struggling music industry in Sri Lanka.

A tireless contributor in his pursuit of perfection and blessed with a clever marketing brain, there is no doubt the music industry will benefit from his injection and creative mindset which has been instrumental in the success of his musical journey.

Esric and Sandra’s love for music has seen interaction with some of the best musicians in the world since their involvement in the Australian scene in the early 1970s. Rubbing shoulders with the likes of The Village people, Dr. Hook, Smokey, Gloria Loring, Marcia Hines, Ricky May, Jade Hurley and Kahmal to name a few, is an incredible experience that they have experienced with the band Replay 6 at its inception.

For those who were fortunate to know and experience Sandra Jackson’s involvement in music, “Darling this song is just for you” is a must listen to. An expertly produced dedication to a wonderful friend and exceptional musician. The recording was expertly put together by talented sound man Indrajith Mirihan.

Be warned, for it will drive you to tears as it did for my wife Anne and I.



