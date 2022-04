by In

SILLY SIGN LANGUAGE – by Desmond Kelly.

Did I read this, right ??.

TOILET OUT OF ORDER. PLEASE USE FLOOR BELOW.

In a Laundromat.

AUTO. WASHING MACHINES. PLEASE REMOVE ALL YOUR CLOTHES, WHEN THE LIGHT GOES OUT.

In a London Department Store.

BARGAIN BASEMENT, UPSTAIRS.

In an Office.

AFTER TEA-BREAK, STAFF SHOULD EMPTY TEAPOT AND STAND UPSIDE DOWN, ON THE DRAINING BOARD.

In the window of a health-food shop.

CLOSED, DUE TO ILLNESS.

Spotted in a Safari-park.

ELEPHANTS, PLEASE STAY IN YOUR CAR.

In a Farmer’s field.

FARMER PERMITS WALKERS TO CROSS FARM FOR FREE, BUT THE BULL CHARGES.

In a library.

IF YOU CANNOT READ, THIS LEAFLET WILL TELL YOU HOW TO GET LESSONS.

At a Repair shop.

WE CAN REPAIR ANYTHING !. (PLEASE KNOCK HARD ON THE DOOR, AS THE BELL DOESN’T WORK).

FYI.

RUSSIA BOASTS 120.000 CONTENTED RESIDENTIAL BROWN BEARS, AS A BARE MINIMUM.

SRI LANKA HAS GOT A BEAR WHO IS NOT TOO HAPPY AT THE MOMENT, & BEARS WATCHING.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.