SL 7s teams arrive in Dubai-by Althaf Nawaz reporting from Dubai

The Sri Lankan women’s 7s team along with some of the men’s 7s team members on their arrival in Dubai prior to Asian 7s rugby tourney.

The Sri Lanakn Men’s and Women’s teams arrived in Dubai yesterday evening to participate in the Asian Rugby Series tournament organised and conducted by the Asia Rugby.

The Men’s team will be led by Adeesha Weeratunga while Dilani Pallikkondage will captain the Women’s team. All arrangements are finalised to host this event in grand style at the National Sports Centre grounds in Dubai on 19 and 20 November.

The first day’s proceedings are scheduled to commence at 12.30 in the afternoon and will go up to 9.30 in the night. The second days matches are scheduled to kick off from 3 p.m. will be worked out till 9.30 in the night. Along with Lankan national teams all the other playing nations have arrived and all are housed in one hotel. The Lankan team is scheduled to have their workout session today before they enter the tournament on Friday.