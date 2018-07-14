SLANSW 2018 Winter Ball – A Night of Compassion in aid of Foodbank NSW & ACT (Photos thanks to RoyGrafix)

On the 7th of July 2018 The Sri Lanka Association of New South Wales (SLANSW) held its annual Winter Ball in the lavish and glamorous surroundings of the Cockle Bay and Quay Room Balcony Level. This glittering event was attended by beautiful ladies in gorgeous sarees and classy evening gowns while the men were in their Seville row suits. The venue was beautifully and tastefully decorated and looked like a scene out of a movie.



The theme of this event was called “A Night of Compassion” and the aim was to raise funds to fight hunger especially among those poverty-stricken Australians who are unable to spend money on nutritious foods and their children go to school hungry. According to Mr Gerry Anderson, CEO Foodbank one in five children in Australia go to school hungry and they are unable to concentrate on the lessons as they are uncomfortable and looking for food. Therefore, their study performance suffers, and they don’t do as well as the children who come well fed to school.



To fully appreciate the work that Foodbank is doing in the community, and to provide your support please visit their website to find out more www.foodbanknsw.org.au.



The program for the evening started at 7:00 PM and canapés and drinks were served out in the balcony facing the glittering lights of the harbour. Once inside the hall the guests were greeted to a lively Kandyan dance by a female and male dancer which is a cultural feature of Sri Lanka to bring good blessings to the evening. The compere was Duke Ramachandran who performed a superb job by keeping everyone entertained with his witty remarks and soon got people actively engaged in dancing to the lively beat of “Mystery” from Melbourne.



The President Sam Masachchi gave a welcome speech to all those present and he thanked the two gold sponsors Mr Anton Swampillai from Private Fleet (who gracefully declined any stage time and suggested it should be added to provide more information on Foodbank) and Mr Liam Austin and other sponsors for their contribution and commitment, and the SLANSW committee for their hard work in managing to stage the dance with no loss forecasted.

SLANSW is delighted to confirm that it has raised $15,000 and this entire amount will be donated to Foodbank NSW & ACT.



SLANSW 2018 Team took the opportunity to honour past Presidents with an Appreciation Award. It was an honour to have in attendance three of our past Presidents. We thank Cecil Weerakoon, Shelton Peris, and Ananda Amaranath for their attendance, and most importantly their continued support and contribution to SLANSW.



SLANSW Team would like to thank Hon Scott Farlow MLC for representing Hon Premier of NSW, Hon Lal Wickrematunge, Consul General NSW & QLD, Mr, Abdul Raheem, Trade Counsel, Sri Lankan consular office Sydney for ongoing support of SLANSW.



It is to be noted that under the leadership of Sam Masachchi SLANSW President, careful planning and invitations to those with big hearts and deep pockets ensured a positive outcome in terms of raising funds, and the rest is history. Therefore, look at the pictures of the winter ball linked to this report and enjoy the colourful pictures with your friends!



If you would like to Assist Sri Lanka Association of NSW or would like to join, please call Sam Masachchi on 0404042113

Click here or on the Photos below to view the Full Set of Photos on eLanka Facebook page