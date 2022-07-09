Smith, Labuschagne lead Aussie charge for clean sweep – By Trevine Rodrigo (eLanka Sports editor)

Australia have nailed home their dominance thanks to a dominent batting display to have the hapless Lankans against the ropes on the first day of the second Test in Galle.

Crucial missed stumpings and lacklustre bowling at times, gave Manus Labuschagne and Steve Smith the gateway to Australia’s imposing total including Smith’s drought breaking century after 16 previous innings.

Labuschagne also posted his first century on the sub continent and Australia look commanding on a wicket that mysteriously lacked the usual wicked turn but was two paced in contrast, giving a little more to accurate pace.

This spells imminent danger to Sri Lanka’s batsmen who face the daunting prospect of dealing with Australia’s lethal pace attack who have routed some of the best batting in the world.

Australia gambled with retaining Mitchell Stark over a compelling inclusion of Glen Maxwell as an extra spin and batting option and the decision at this stage appears to be spot on.

Sri Lanka blooded three new players to fill in the Covid ravaged team out of which Prabath Jayasuriya grabbed his opportunity by claiming three of the five wickets that fell on the first day.

Sri Lanka’s hope of a reprieve is to minimise the damage by Australia’s remaining batsmen or the face the real prospect of another embarrassment at home.

Sri Lanka’s batting now shoulders the responsibility of providing a reasonable chase of Australia’s total.

On a different surface to the first Test, their chances of a better performance is reasonably better. But the onus is on their experienced campaigners led by Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Matthews.

Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis and some others must realise that their performances are under the microscope too given they have been tried and not met expectations for a long period.