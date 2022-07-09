Sri Lanka Current – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Website : www.Doctorharold.com

Dhammika calls on Ranil to resign as Finance Min. Investment Promotion Minister Dhammika Perera said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should resign immediately as the Finance Minister and from the post of Prime Minister, and the political game he is playing needs to be stopped.

Addressing the media today, he said the PM had halted all the projects that could bring in dollars to the country.

“From today onwards, I have decided to prepare myself for the struggle. It has been seven days since I joined the government, and I saw what has been going on here,” he said.

The PM has no plan for the cash flow of the country. He doesn’t have a plan to feed the people in the country or a plan to bring in dollars to the country.

Sri Lanka seeks Credit Assistance from Russia to import fuel.

COLOMBO (News 1st); Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he had a very productive telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.“While thanking him for all the support extended by his government to overcome the past challenges, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to Sri Lanka in

defeating the current economic challenges,” said the President on Twitter. President Rajapaksa has also requested to restart Aeroflot operations in Sri Lanka.“We unanimously agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in sectors such as tourism, trade & culture was paramount in reinforcing the friendship our two nations share,” tweeted the President.

RW is the viable option to address the financial crisis-Indika

Parliamentarian Indika Anuruddha says. However, the policies of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna do not align with the incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe; the SLPP has understood he is the viable alternative to address the financial crisis.

Speaking in Parliament, MP Anuruddha said former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been voting and supporting every bill the current Premier presented. The Parliamentarian said they sacrificed their Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resolve the country’s issues. He added President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also did not rob the country,

MP Indika Anuruddha said the Head of State had a plan for the country and showed his plan to the party members.

He said some resigned as the President frowned or didn’t smile with specific members.

MP Anuruddha said some felt the President threatened their political future and worked against the government. He also noted. Similarly, the former Prime Minister, despite the allegations, continues to attend Parliament and support the present administration. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assures us to reduce the domestic gas cylinder shortage by the end of this month or by the first week of August.

6.26 million Sri Lankans food insecure -WFP

In its latest situation reports, the World Food Programme (WFP) says that 6.26 million people in Sri Lanka are food insecure.

The WFP report expects three million people to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals until December

WFP Sri Lanka issued a situation report yesterday. According to its latest food security assessment, three in 10 households, or 6.26 million people, are food insecure, 65,600 are severely food insecure, and 200,000 homes are using emergency livelihood coping strategies. Responding to the ongoing crisis, WFP, starting in the capital Colombo plans to support 3 million vulnerable people of Sri Lanka from June through December 2022.

The WFP prioritises families unable to purchase food, particularly those with children under five, pregnant and lactating women, and persons with disabilities. This support will be delivered through in-kind food, cash-based transfers, school meals, and nutritional support.

WFP has reached about 2,100 pregnant women of its initially targeted 2,375 beneficiaries in Colombo.

This is the first round of WFP’s emergency food assistance to support the most vulnerable populations, starting with nutritionally at-risk pregnant women registered in the Government’s ante-natal care program across nine maternal clinics in the capital city. In partnership with the Government, the WFP will support one million schoolchildren aged 5 to 10 with school meals starting in October.

WFP will prioritise vulnerable schools where the Government’s national school meals program has been halted due to budget constraints.

Solution to fuel crisis in 10 days – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said a solution to the ongoing LP Gas and fuel shortage will be found within the next 10 days.

The President has also said, the public will be made aware of these programmes in the future.

According to MP Lalith Ellawala, the President made these remarks during a recent discussion with the SLPP’s ten independent members.

He said he discussed the country’s present situation and the steps to be taken with the President, and the President promised to announce the solution to the country in the future.

I can turn around Sri Lanka’s economy – PM

“The year 2023 is going to be difficult, but by 2024 things should pick up,” Wickremesinghe told Al Jazeera last week in a wide-ranging interview at his official residence in the capital, Colombo.

“We had nearly two days without a government; things were getting out of hand,” he said, recalling the mass protests over shortages of fuel and electricity that forced the former Premier, Mahinda Rajapaksa, to resign.

Hope this video talk on the current situation is Sri Lanka was useful.

Stay safe and good bye for now, until we meet again

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them.