South Korea trounce Sri Lanka 5-0 in FIFA WC Qualifier

Source:Dailynews

South Korea cruised to a 5-0 win against Sri Lanka in their final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preliminary Round-2 Competition along with the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers Group ‘H’ at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang City in South Korea yesterday. The winners led 4-0 at half time.

South Korea had a firm control of the game from the start and scored four goals in the first half while booting another goal in the second half to notch-up a comfortable win in the end.

From the inception it was a one sided affair as South Korea never allowed their rivals to create inroads into their defence which stood rock solid.

Their approach towards the game was to maintain position without panicking and executed their game plan to near perfection.

They exploited the Lankan weaknesses for which they were rewarded.

On the other hand, the Lankan camp had nothing exceptional to deliver amidst a Korean firepower.

Once again the defence lapsed and the rivals created spaces to score at regular intervals especially in the first half of the game.

They were restricted to 10 players after Chalana Chameera was sent off with a red-card after being booked two yellow cards earlier in the game.

However, they managed to curtail the winners for a mere solitary goal which was a commendable effort and some consolation for them after being trounced 8-0 in their previous meeting in the first-leg of this tournament played in Colombo in 2019.

South Korea opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the game through Jeong Sangwoo. Thereafter, they scored again in the 14th minute and in the 41st minute through Skipper Kim Shinwook.

In addition, Lee Donggyeong scored in the 21st minute while Hwang Heechan scored in the 52nd minute.