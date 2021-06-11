Yasiru Deemantha – a talented all-round sportsman-by Dilwin Mendis

Yasiru Deemantha is a talented all-round sportsman, who has brought honour and immense glory to Siri Piyarathana Vidyalaya Padukka.

From his young days he was interested in sports and when he was in Grade-2, he participated in the Inter-House Sports Meet in the 50m, 60m and 80m events.

When he was in Grade-4, he participated in the Under-10 Inter-Schools Rugby Tournament and he captained the team and they emerged runners-up.

As Yasiru showed an interest in cricket from his tender age he was admitted to the Kelani Valley Cricket Academy at the age of nine.

He participated in the Inter-Academy cricket matches that enabled him to enhance his talent and in 2013 he was drafted to the Siri Piyarathana Vidyalaya, Padukka.

He participated in the Under-13 Division Two Tournament and scored 320 runs with two half-centuries and in the following year he scored 320 runs with two half-centuries and in the next year he scored 420 runs with a century and four fifties.

He also played for the Under-15 team in 2016 and playing in the Division One Tournament, he collected 382 runs with four fifties and in the following year he scored 370 runs with three fifties and claimed 13 scalps.

In 2017, he led the Under-17 team and scored 280 runs with two fifties and took 12 wickets and they were the All-Island runners-up and lost to S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia and in his second year he scored 270 runs with two fifties.

He was selected for the First XI team in 2016/17 season and scored 483 runs with a century and three fifties and bagged 28 wickets and in the following year he scored 428 runs with six half-centuries and captured 18 wickets with one five-wicket haul and in the next year he collected 428 runs with six fifties and bagged 18 wickets with one five-wicket haul.

He played in the Big Match in 2017 against Mahanama College, Panadura and was named Best Batsman.

Last year he was the Vice-Captain and this year, leading the team in the Under-19 Tournament he scored 146 runs and took eight wickets from six outings.

In 2018, he toured Bangalore, India with H. G. Cricket Academy and they did well to emerge champions.

He played for the K. V. C. Club in the Division Three Tournament and in five matches he scored 248 runs with three fifties.