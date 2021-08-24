Sportsman Soosaithasan passes away in US-by Indika Welagedara

Source:Dailynews

Former basketball Captain of St. Joseph’s College, Trincomalee and retired Inspector of Police Anthonypillai Soosaithasan passed away in the US.

He won many championships during his schools and club career representing St. Joseph’s and Police SC.

He also played under legendary Coach Rev. Fr. Herbert during their Under-19 Public Schools Championship year in 1969.

Late Soosai was the mainstay of the Police SC Basketball Team from 1971 to 1978 before he migrated to the US.

Late Soosaithasan leaves behind his beloved wife Shanthi, two daughters Nilukshi, Miruna and grandchildren Michael and Emanuel.