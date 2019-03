Sri Lanka Kidney Foundation in the UK – Dinner Dance with Desmond De Silva

Photos from the fund raising event in British Midlands UK on 9th February 2019.

This event was a resounding success with a total of 12,504.67 pounds sterling raised to fund the needs of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) sufferers in Sri Lanka. In fact Desmond donated half his fee for the cause.

