Sri Lanka’s best Artists in support of the support services during the Covid 19 days in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s best artists teamed up to sing ‘Lean On Me’ as a tribute to everyone that helped out during the worst times in Sri Lanka.

Watch this beautiful video of Sri Lanka’s best entertainers doing what they do best.









ALSTON KOCH, SUNIL PERERA, NATASHA RATNAYAKE, MARIAZELLE, CORINNE ALMEIDA,

RUKSHAN PERERA, SOUL SOUNDS & many many more of Sri Lanka’s best .

‘Lean on Me’ by Stars on PodHUB is a trilingual virtual tribute video-

with audio recorded remotely and video shot personally.







