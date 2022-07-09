SUNDAY CHOICE

I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing. – John 15:5 ESV.

“Sometimes life can just feel like too much. Too much to do. Too much to think about. Too much to process. At the same time, it can feel like it’s not enough. Not enough time in the day, energy in the body and money in the bank. Here’s the truth: Without Jesus, we don’t have enough. There is nothing that we can do without Him. Jesus tells us: “apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5 ESV)

This sounds extreme but here’s the good news; when we abide in Him, He also abides in us. Although we can do nothing without Him, that is never a concern for he that believes in Him, because He is always with you. Stay connected to Jesus, and you will always have more than enough.”

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight — Proverbs 3:5-6.

Pray this clip will be a Blessing to you.

You are welcome to pass it on.

Every morning I wake up Lord, I know You’re here

When my heart keeps on trembling, You make it calm

Every step of my journey, You guide my path

For me to start a brand new day

I thought this life would be nothing until You found me

You’ve given me faith and courage to stand on my feet

You saved me from unrighteousness, You leadeth me

For me to face a brand new life

Lord, I am nothing without You

In Your presence, I’m safe and secure

Lord cleanse my heart, make it pure and brand new

Be with me for the rest of my life

When my heart is torn apart, You’ve shown me, love

When my life is full of disappointments, You gave me hope

You said, “my child, Life won’t be easy, have faith in Me

I Am The Potter, The Painter Of your life”

Lord, I am nothing without You

In Your presence, I’m safe and secure

Lord cleanse my heart, make it pure and brand new

Be with me for the rest of my life

Lord, I am nothing without You

In Your presence, I’m safe and secure

Lord cleanse my heart, make it pure and brand new

Be with me for the rest of my life

Lord, I am nothing without You

In Your presence, I’m safe and secure

Lord cleanse my heart, make it pure and brand new

Be with me for the rest of my life