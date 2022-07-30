SUNDAY CHOICE – I, the Lord of sea and sky, I have heard my people cry.

God is a covenant-keeping God. He is faithful to His promises. We as imperfect earthly parents, but as far as possible, we honour our promises to our children. How much more does our heavenly Father who is perfect and loves us perfectly!

For every problem, burden, need, and circumstance, God has made you promises of His faithfulness:–

“For no matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ. And so through him the ‘Amen’ is spoken by us to the glory of God,” 2 Corinthians 1:20.

“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” Matthew 6: 31-33

Pleading the promises is a powerful form of prayer— Can you trust your heavenly Father? Absolutely.

Pray this hymn will help you to stand by the promises of God.