SUNDAY CHOICE – Man of Sorrows

“He is despised and rejected by men, A Man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. And we hid, as it were, our faces from Him; He was despised, and we did not esteem Him.” Isaiah 53:3

“He bore rejections and ridicule on our account. He received scoffing and shame in our place. Through His shed life-blood our pardon for sin was secured and sealed.. and life-everlasting was the gracious gift that we received – and all we had to do was to believe on His name. Hallelujah – what a Saviour.

He carried our griefs. He bore our sorrow and on our account He had the full fury of God’s wrath against sin poured out upon HIM as He hung on that cross, 2000 years ago. He was smitten of God and grossly afflicted. He was pierced through for our transgressions and crushed for our iniquities. The chastening for our well-being fell upon Him and the whole punishment should have been our punishment, was poured out on Him in fullest measure. BUT it procured our healing, by grace through faith – Hallelujah – what a Saviour.”

Pray this page and song be a blessing to you as we ponder on God’s sacrificial love for us during this time of Lent .