Tokyo Cement Salutes Top Performers of 2021 at Annual Gala Dealer Convention

Top performers of the sales and distribution channel were recognised at the Tokyo Cement Group Annual Dealer Convention 2022

Source:Island

Tokyo Cement Group celebrated top performing dealers of 2021 at the Annual Dealer Convention held recently at the Cinnamon Bentota Beach Hotel. Held under the auspices of the executive management team of Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC, including Managing Director – Mr. S.R. Gnanam, Group COO – Mr. M. Thayananthan, Consultant Director – Mr. Christopher Fernando, and Group Marketing Manager – Mr. Dashantha Udawatta, the gala event brought together Tokyo Cement dealers from across the island, to recognise their outstanding accomplishments during the previous year.

The event highlighted the extraordinary support extended by the sales partners during the year 2021, to navigate the business through a turbulent marketing environment amidst a number of unprecedented business disruptions. The management acknowledged the invaluable contributions made by each and every dealer enterprise, to strengthen the bonds of loyalty built over a period of four decades that has enabled Tokyo Cement Group to become the country’s largest cement manufacturer. Managing Director, Mr. S.R. Gnanam, while extending his felicitations to the winners, reinstated the unwavering commitment of the company towards the growth and success of the sales partners. Speaking of the foundation laying for an additional 1 million MT capacity expansion at the manufacturing plant in Trincomalee and the capacity increase to 1 million MT in bulk cement operations at the Colombo Port Terminal, Mr. Gnanam further iterated Tokyo Cement’s readiness to cater to the future growth in customer demand.

By delivering superior products for iconic projects that mark Sri Lanka’s progress for more than four decades, the company has cemented its legacy as the most trusted supplier of high-quality cement, concrete and cement-based value-added products. As the country’s largest cement manufacturer focused on enriching our national economy through local value creation, Tokyo Cement Group reaffirms the company’s position as the leading partner in nation-building.