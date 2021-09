Vivo – Sydney based 5 Piece Band

Vivo is a 5 piece band based in Sydney that plays a diverse range of English (70’s, 80’s, modern hits) and Sinhala (including Baila) live music. We are available for small and large events such as dinner dances, house parties and school reunions. We also have a DJ available that plays music customised to your needs.

For bookings contact Sam on 0419497073

Facebook page