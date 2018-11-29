“WHAT A LOT OF BULL”? – By Des Kelly
We have some “BREAKING NEWS” which is not just “bull” in any sense of the word. This “good news” comes especially to members of eLanka, from someone who could be trusted to “enliven” the lives of mainly Lankan/Aussies, plus many Lankan/Pommies, plus ANY Lankans, anywhere, who are feeling a bit despondent at all. I refrain from divulging the name of this crazy person, and will leave it to my many readers to figure out who it is.
There is a well-known “quote” that tells us that ALWAYS !
“A Woman comes first, even to the gallows”. I firmly believe this, only, this time, it’s a COW we are talking about.
In the Land that breeds a hell of a lot of Cows,”Knickers” is a
COW, NOW, in the news. “HOW NOW” ?, you ask. It is certainly not a silly question, my friends. This lady Cow is a Holstein-Friesian beauty, born in W.Australia on the 27th November, 2011, (it was a Caesarian-section, I believe), so she has just celebrated her 7th birthday, as the West Australian Abattoirs cannot seem to handle such a large Cow. (I do not blame them). How did she get this endearing name ?. Ask a silly question and you’ll get a silly answer.
Sweet Knicker’s owner had Knicker’s mother play around with a BULL named “BRA” (which was short for Brahman, I suppose, but Knicker’s owner was thinking about other more interesting things than a common Brahman bull, thus the consequences). Knickers weighs in at nearly 1.400 kilograms, stands at almost 6’4″ tall, only slightly shorter than Michael Jordon who, as everyone knows, or should know, is 6’12” tall, and now stands (Knickers, that is), as a bodyguard for all the other cattle on this Myalup farm, owned by a lucky farmer by the name of Geoff Pearson.
So much for beautiful Knickers (if I say so, myself), but my story does not end there. Although they are now featuring this “breaking news” with a COW of a tale, ONLY readers of eLanka will now be introduced post haste, to
Field Marshall, a giant BULL OF BRITAIN. This Charlois British Bull, 4 years older than Knickers, about 2 tonne in weight and standing 6’4″ tall (slightly shorter than Knickers, because, as one grows older, one grows shorter, and don’t I know it ?), was given the rank of “Field Marshall” for some reason, but no name, and so, in my wisdom, I have decided to call him KNACKERS, simply because, with the enormous distance between them, KNACKERS would NEVER be able to get into KNICKERS, and should not, if you know what I mean. “Tough Titties”, as the late Bhagwan’s Sheela (based on the Sanskrit name), would say. What a lot of BULL ?!!!.
A giant cow which stands more than 1.95m tall and weighs the same as a family hatchback car is so large he has been saved from a visit to the abattoir.
Knickers, the seven-year-old Holstein Friesian steer, is more than twice the size of the rest of his herd on a property in Myalup, Western Australia.
To put his size into perspective, Knickers is almost as tall as NBA superstar Michael Jordan.
The bovine behemoth stands head and shoulders above his mates and weighs in at an incredible 1.4 tonne.
Owner Geoff Pearson told media site Perth Now that Knickers’ size could even save his life, as he is far too big for the local abattoir.
Butchers say the giant cow would produce more than 635kg of trimmed “saleable” beef, and enough for 450 cuts of steak and 370kg of mince.
Holstein-Friesians are a dairy breed and normally weigh about 680kg and stand about 1.2m tall.
Even the breed’s bulls only reach about 1.7m and weigh 998kg.
Mr Pearson — whose cow is the biggest of its breed in Australia, and possibly the world — said he wasn’t sold on the idea of heaving Knickers through a small abattoir processor, so he would remain on the farm.
“It was too heavy,” Mr Pearson said. “I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility. So I think it will just live happily ever after.”
The owners bought Knickers for about $AU396 as a “coach” to take charge of the herd.
He is technically a steer — which is a castrated male bovine.
Mr Pearson continued: “When he was young, when we first got him, we had a Brahman steer which was a friend of his,” he said.
“So his name was bra … so we (had) bra and knickers. We never thought he would turn into a big knickers.”
Mr Pearson, who has about 20,000 cattle, revealed the giant is also a big hit with the other cattle, who follow him around the paddocks in their hundreds.
Many of the cattle are wagyu and are dark brown, so mighty Knickers stands out even more in a pack because of his white and black colouring.
Despite his giant size, the towering farm animal is amazingly not the tallest cow ever recorded.
In 2010, a Chianina ox named Bellino measured in at just over 2m at a cattle show in Rome.
This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.