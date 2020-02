by In









Womens Cricket – T20 World Cup Highlights Australia v Sri Lanka : February 2020



Sri Lanka Women: 122/6

Australia Women: 123/5 (19.3/20 ov)

AUS Women won by 5 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Rachael Haynes

SRI LANKA WOMEN 122/6(20 OVERS)

Chamari Atapattu50 (38), Anushka Sanjeewani25 (31)

Nicola Carey2/18 (3), Molly Strano2/23 (4)

AUSTRALIA WOMEN 123/5(19.3 OVERS)

Rachael Haynes60 (47), Meg Lanning*41 (44)

Shashikala Siriwardene2/20 (4), Udeshika Prabodhani