Lyrics – Yohani – Moving On
Made it through
An aching heart
Remains of you
Remains undue
Every time i find my way,
To live to fight another day
Every turn on the freeway
I’ll remember you always
Haunts me for one mistake
Pulled over my insane.
I’m moving on
It’s been too long
Now I know
To find my way, I’m leaving you
Lies are your ABC
Blinded I couldn’t see
Changed myself right here
All for you my dear
In another life
Maybe i’ll love you twice
Goodbye tonight
Won’t apologize
Every turn on the freeway
I’ll remember you always
Haunts me for one mistake
Pulled over my insane.
I’m moving on
It’s been too long
And now I know
To find my way, I’m leaving you
පාට පාට හැඩ වැඩ ගොඩ ගැසුණු (Par-tuh Par-tuh Haduh Waduh Goduh Gah-Su-Nu)
කාට කාට කිව්වත් පද ගෙතුණු (Car-tuh Car-tuh Kiw-wuhth Puh-duh Gay-tu-nu)
රෑට රෑට ඉඳහිට මට දැනුනු (Rai-tuh Rai-tuh in-duh-he-tuh mar-tuh thay-nu-nu)
ගාට ගාට තුරුලට ගොඩ වැදුණු (Gar-tuh gar-tuh thu-ru-lutah goduh wah-du-nu)
හැර දමා යන වග දැන දැන අද හෙට (Hai-Ruh Dama Yanuh waguh dan-uh dan-uh aduh hate-uh)
මම ඉඟි බිඟි බැඳි මායම් හැට හතරට (Mum-uh in-gi bin-gi ban-di maa-yum hah-tuh huh-thur-rut-uh)
බිඳ සිඳ පිටුපා හමුවුන වරදට (bin-duh sin-duh pi-tu-pah hum-mu-wu-nuh wuh-ruh-duh-ta)
තනිවම සමවැදුනෙමි මම දැහැනට (thur-ni-wum-ah sum-muh-wah-du-nemi Mum-uh dah-huh-nuta)
I’m moving on
It’s been too long
Now I know
To find my way, I’m leaving you