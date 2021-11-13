Yohani – Moving On

Made it through

An aching heart

Remains of you

Remains undue

Every time i find my way,

To live to fight another day

Every turn on the freeway

I’ll remember you always

Haunts me for one mistake

Pulled over my insane.

I’m moving on

It’s been too long

Now I know

To find my way, I’m leaving you

Lies are your ABC

Blinded I couldn’t see

Changed myself right here

All for you my dear

In another life

Maybe i’ll love you twice

Goodbye tonight

Won’t apologize

Every turn on the freeway

I’ll remember you always

Haunts me for one mistake

Pulled over my insane.

I’m moving on

It’s been too long

And now I know

To find my way, I’m leaving you

පාට පාට හැඩ වැඩ ගොඩ ගැසුණු (Par-tuh Par-tuh Haduh Waduh Goduh Gah-Su-Nu)

කාට කාට කිව්වත් පද ගෙතුණු (Car-tuh Car-tuh Kiw-wuhth Puh-duh Gay-tu-nu)

රෑට රෑට ඉඳහිට මට දැනුනු (Rai-tuh Rai-tuh in-duh-he-tuh mar-tuh thay-nu-nu)

ගාට ගාට තුරුලට ගොඩ වැදුණු (Gar-tuh gar-tuh thu-ru-lutah goduh wah-du-nu)

හැර දමා යන වග දැන දැන අද හෙට (Hai-Ruh Dama Yanuh waguh dan-uh dan-uh aduh hate-uh)

මම ඉඟි බිඟි බැඳි මායම් හැට හතරට (Mum-uh in-gi bin-gi ban-di maa-yum hah-tuh huh-thur-rut-uh)

බිඳ සිඳ පිටුපා හමුවුන වරදට (bin-duh sin-duh pi-tu-pah hum-mu-wu-nuh wuh-ruh-duh-ta)

තනිවම සමවැදුනෙමි මම දැහැනට (thur-ni-wum-ah sum-muh-wah-du-nemi Mum-uh dah-huh-nuta)

I’m moving on

It’s been too long

Now I know

To find my way, I’m leaving you