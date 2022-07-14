A Good Story (“BROKEN ENGLISH”) – by Des Kelly

Rather pedantic, ubiquitous, and

divulging the language of the present Monarch so inadequately,

It beggers explanation.

Thanks to both Keith Bennett and

Arlen Vanderwall, of course, this story, points out, in no uncertain manner, how HER Majesty’s Mother-Tongue has been verily, yet thoroughly and unceremoniously

damaged and broken to bits.

Reading this harrowing article that has forwarded, has, sadly to mention it,

very nearly driven me “up the wall”,

so here’s hoping that all of you

correctly-spoken English e’ Lanka Scholars will peruse it in good time

Desmond Kelly.

Little boys lost in the 50’s

Muchang, helluva hat no yesterday evening. I was getting down from the bus and walking past only when the driver put a spit full of bulath at me.

Why, why?

The bugger didn’t stop when I rang the bell so I said pukkaya, Thats all.

So what happened?

I picked up a stone and flung at the bugger but someone saw and tried to catch me. I put a kick and ran. But not home ah! in case the bugger followed.

Who? A sarong johnny.

No, no a trouser bugger.

Isay, one of these days you’ll get what for only.

How? If they can’t catch me even.

One of these days you’ll get clouted, you wait and see.

Bugger off you bugger. Any trouble in the junction you’re the first to run.

Aiyo, aiyo don’t involve me ah. I am not coming anywhere near even.

What for then friends like you.

I am telling for your benefit only but you won’t listen.

Just stop trying to teach your grandmother to suck eggs you bugger.

Aday, the other day only I shaped thing up for you. Now this how you are talking?

Ok, Ok sorry ah. But I need a support karaya.

For what? Just stop getting into kusspi situations. You want to be 1st fighter on the bus also!