COUNTRY SHAKESPEARE – BY Des Kelly

“For the good times”, just one of the many songs written by the man referred to, as the above, a title that I have bestowed on Kris Kristofferson, the reason being that Compositions in Music written by ordinary Lyricists and Composers, myself included, are generally “love-songs” poetically phrased, and (hopefully), telling a story, whether happy or sad, just as Authors do their thing, in the millions of books they produce. Of course, there are millions of Authors too, BUT, there was, is, and will be, only the ONE WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE.

No-one, in my humble opinion, could write CLASSIC ENGLISH as he did. I have always enjoyed reading Shakespeare, and as I also love Country Music (The story of life), I have come to the realization that Kris Kristoffsrson is indeed the Shakespere of Country Music, watched his life- story on You-tube (thank God, Kris is still with us) and decided to pick a couple of three songs that he has written and performed, just to prove my point about this Country Shakespeare. Please listen to them, my friends. e’Lanka is proud to present

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.