Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka – December 2019 – Vol: 1 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

eLanka – December 2019 – Vol: 1 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Dec 4, 2019 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



 

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Hope has come – English and Sinhala Carols Service (Melbourne event)

Christmas Carols in Sinhala & Tamil (Melbourne event)

2019 Clyde Carols By Candlelight – presented by Gethsemane Church (Melbourne event)

BELLBIRDS CLUB INC Presents CHRISTMAS CAROLS 19

Sri Lankan NSW Catholic Association – Merry Little Christmas – Ring in the spirit with your community (Sydney event)

Sydney Tamil Christian Fellowship Carols 2019

New Years Eve Diner Dance

Silver Fawn Club Inc. Christmas Function With Carols

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of