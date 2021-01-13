Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 13 Jan 2021 – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia

Jan 13, 2021

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

My memories working at the Ceylon Tea Centre in London during the sixties-by Irangani Gunatillake

“A TREASURE-TREE” – by Des Kelly

Sri Lankan style warm welcome in Melbourne

Dré Diesel provides exceptional service to real estate agents

Burundi to Bledisloe: The African refugee who’ll sing Australia’s anthem at Bledisloe III-By Tom Decent

All about T-20 Cricket you need to know

Rohan Weerakkody, only cricketer to win five titles at Mega Show-by Dinesh Weerawansa

Is it Tea or Coffee, you prefer?-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Meemure – Paradise hamlet in Central Highlands By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Panthers downed by impressive Swans (Sri Lankan’s ex International Tillakaratne Dilshan in action!)

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

How nine siblings were steeled to bear excruciating pain-By Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne

Cinnamon Life lights up with Hope for 2021

The Dutch Burghers and English; Voices of Survivors

British-Sri Lankans recognized in Queen’s Honor List

Sorry dot com – සොරි .com | Sunil, Nalin, Sachith and Rukmantha & Falan

Shermaine Willis – Lungi dance – Tamil Style!

I Can Only Imagine – BYU Noteworthy

Seasons 2020 – by Anil Wickremetunge

Koththamalli – Gypsies | Official Music Video | MEntertainments

Memories of the Solar Eclipse (1955) and the ‘ Vadakaha Sudiya’ song

Connections Australia collaboration with MultiConnexions and InQ Innovation wins Next Generation Entrepreneur Program grant

Y. C. Chang was one of Sri Lanka’s finest ruggerites-By Hafiz Marikar

Machan karate | Sinhala Full Movie

Sethupathi Tamil Full Movie

Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ?

eLanka Marriage Proposals

Obituary Notices

January

