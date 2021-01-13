eLanka Newsletter – 13 Jan 2021 – 4th edition – Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
My memories working at the Ceylon Tea Centre in London during the sixties-by Irangani Gunatillake
“A TREASURE-TREE” – by Des Kelly
Sri Lankan style warm welcome in Melbourne
Dré Diesel provides exceptional service to real estate agents
Burundi to Bledisloe: The African refugee who’ll sing Australia’s anthem at Bledisloe III-By Tom Decent
All about T-20 Cricket you need to know
Rohan Weerakkody, only cricketer to win five titles at Mega Show-by Dinesh Weerawansa
Is it Tea or Coffee, you prefer?-By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Meemure – Paradise hamlet in Central Highlands By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Panthers downed by impressive Swans (Sri Lankan’s ex International Tillakaratne Dilshan in action!)
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
How nine siblings were steeled to bear excruciating pain-By Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne
Cinnamon Life lights up with Hope for 2021
The Dutch Burghers and English; Voices of Survivors
British-Sri Lankans recognized in Queen’s Honor List
Sorry dot com – සොරි .com | Sunil, Nalin, Sachith and Rukmantha & Falan
Shermaine Willis – Lungi dance – Tamil Style!
I Can Only Imagine – BYU Noteworthy
Seasons 2020 – by Anil Wickremetunge
Koththamalli – Gypsies | Official Music Video | MEntertainments
Memories of the Solar Eclipse (1955) and the ‘ Vadakaha Sudiya’ song
Connections Australia collaboration with MultiConnexions and InQ Innovation wins Next Generation Entrepreneur Program grant
Y. C. Chang was one of Sri Lanka’s finest ruggerites-By Hafiz Marikar
Machan karate | Sinhala Full Movie
Sethupathi Tamil Full Movie
Would anyone in your vast circulation recognise this couple ?
eLanka Marriage Proposals
eLanka Marriage Proposals
Obituary Notices
January