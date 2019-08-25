Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: August 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: August 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

SAFAL FEST 2019 – MEDIA REPORT (Photos by Roy Grafix)

“ARTISTRY AT IT’S BEST” – By Des Kelly

SRI LANKA CRICKET’S AMAZING TURNAROUND – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Somasundaram a man for all seasons – By Tilak (of the Daily News Sri lanka)

Anton Swan JP (Qual) Hon. Consul for Sri lanka in Queensland with Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk & Minister for Multi Cultural Affairs Sterling Hinchliffe

“Real World*

first-ever female to be appointed as Captain of 155-year-old Colombo Rowing Club

Osteoporosis is a silent disease-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

About the Late Vernon Prins, cricketer.

