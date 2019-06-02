eLanka Newsletter: June 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos and Events for the Sri Lankan Down-Under!
“A TERRIFIC TRIO” – By Des Kelly AND This is how the Burghers of Bambalawatha spoke in the good old days.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews at the Sinhalese New Year Celebrations at the Dandenong Showgrounds – Video and Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo
Cricket: Watch highlights of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match at Cardiff, Game 3 of the ICC World cup – 1st June 2019
Sandra Jackson – Memories are made of this – FROM TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE
Seri Vanija Jathakaya AND Sri Lanka Association Seniors’ Group singing Vesak Bakthi Gee
at Lankarama Buddhist Temple in Sydney
Safe Place for Tourists again, Hopper Nite in Grand Kandyan in Kandy, Sri Lanka
Sinhala Avuruddu celebrations in Melbourne at the Walawwa – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo
Sri Lanka Events in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth & Canberra
