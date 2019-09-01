Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Happy Father’s Day!

Sep 1, 2019



 

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

A Farewell sit-down dinner was held at the prestigious Australian Golf Club in Sydney on 26.08.2019 – to bid farewell to Mr. Lal Wickrematunge

“SRI LANKA MY ISLAND OF DREAMS” – By Des Kelly

David Young honoured by Sri Lankan President – By TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE with Johann Dias Jayasinha

High Commissioner-Designate of Sri Lanka to Commonwealth of Australia Mr. J.C. Weliamuna assumes duties

Abirami Concert 2019 – Photos by Roy Grafix

Thank you letter to eLanka from Mr Lal Wickrematunga: Consul General of Sri Lanka in New South Wales

Victorian Seniors Week 2019 – just weeks away! – Story by Marie Pietersz

Health & views August 2019 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake

Whence we came and Whither we go!? – By Oscar E V Fernando

Click below for events

