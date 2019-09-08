eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Sri Lanka MICE Road Show in Sydney – Australia
“REMEMBER WHEN”? – By Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights – T20 Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – All three T20 matches – September 2019
Photos from the 5th Anniversary Celebration – OFF THE BEATEN TRACK – CDF Patient Transport Annual Ball 2019
Incredible images reveal the first EVER bat used by Australian cricket legend Don Bradman as Google digitally restores a treasure trove of memorabilia
SRI LANKA NEWS – (AUGUST 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Neville Weereratne: the Artist and his Distant Homeland – by Tony Donaldson
Let’s Talk about Mental Health Today – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake
Servant Leadership – New wine in Old Wine-skin – By Oscar E.V. Fernando
Leave a Reply