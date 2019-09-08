Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Sri Lanka MICE Road Show in Sydney – Australia

“REMEMBER WHEN”? – By Des Kelly

Watch Cricket Highlights – T20 Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – All three T20 matches – September 2019

Photos from the 5th Anniversary Celebration – OFF THE BEATEN TRACK – CDF Patient Transport Annual Ball 2019

Incredible images reveal the first EVER bat used by Australian cricket legend Don Bradman as Google digitally restores a treasure trove of memorabilia

SRI LANKA NEWS – (AUGUST 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder

Neville Weereratne: the Artist and his Distant Homeland – by Tony Donaldson

Let’s Talk about Mental Health Today – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Servant Leadership – New wine in Old Wine-skin – By Oscar E.V. Fernando

