eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

The Sri Lanka Association of New South Wales Inc. Annual Winter Ball 2019 ‘Pride and Passion’ – Reported by Kithsiri Senadeera – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix
“OLD AGE, PERSONIFIED” – BY Des Kelly
Sri Lanka Makes Stronger Presence at the Fine Food Australia – 2019
Farewell Felicitation for Mr. Lal Wickrematunga – Reporting from the Event Desk (Photos thanks to Janine Sebastian)
Darren de Vos 30 and living it up – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo: Melbourne
All Blacks dominance will be tested as they chase hat-trick – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE
Watch – Sydney Bens celebration for Mr Lal Wicrematunga before he leaves the Office of Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney – Concord Function Centre (Sydney) – 4th September 2019
Health & Views 2019 September 2nd Issues – By Harold Gunatillake
The Sky Gets Dark, Slowly (a Missive sent in by Oscar E V Fernando)
