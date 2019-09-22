Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week's elanka Newsletter

The Sri Lanka Association of New South Wales Inc. Annual Winter Ball 2019 ‘Pride and Passion’ – Reported by Kithsiri Senadeera – Photos thanks to Roy Grafix

“OLD AGE, PERSONIFIED” – BY Des Kelly

Sri Lanka Makes Stronger Presence at the Fine Food Australia – 2019

Farewell Felicitation for Mr. Lal Wickrematunga – Reporting from the Event Desk (Photos thanks to Janine Sebastian)

Darren de Vos 30 and living it up – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo: Melbourne

All Blacks dominance will be tested as they chase hat-trick – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Watch – Sydney Bens celebration for Mr Lal Wicrematunga before he leaves the Office of Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney – Concord Function Centre (Sydney) – 4th September 2019

Health & Views 2019 September 2nd Issues – By Harold Gunatillake

The Sky Gets Dark, Slowly (a Missive sent in by Oscar E V Fernando)

