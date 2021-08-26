Good News From Jayam – September 1, 2021 – Reminder: piyali markalanda – lorraine liyanage – suntheralingam – isuru karunatillaka – virginia tehun

Sri Lanka Foundation’s Virtual Sri Lanka Day

Watched by Thousands Worldwide

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Speech About Sri Lanka and Covid 19

(In Sinhala)

Piyali Markalanda Daughter of

Ananda and Kalyani Markalanda

Beautiful Wedding at Golf Resort

in Palos Verdes, Ca.

(Photos by Moran Moran)

Happy 21st Birthday Isuru Karunatillaka

San Fernando Valley, Ca.

(Photos by Moran Moran)

elanka.com.au

(click above link)

Jayam’s Choice

“Bye Bye Love” by the Everly Brothers

RIP to Don Everly who passed away on August 24th 2021

(Please click on arrow)

Beautiful Mahogany Table and Chairs From Sri Lanka – For Sale in Los Angeles

Beautiful Solid Mahogany (hand carved) Round Dining Table with revolving center Lazy Susan and six carved chairs.,

Matching Mahogany Crockery Cabinet-all made in Sri Lanka and approx 40 years old. No nicks or scratches. Like New.

$2400 includes cabinet. (fixed price) no offers. This furniture is worth double. Call Jay 626-335-7266.

Cargills Pledges to Plant Trees in Colombo

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC launched the ‘Breath of Life’ campaign and pledged to plant as many trees as possible within Colombo and across the country. In line with this campaign, Cargills partnered with the Colombo Municipal Council, and undertook the planting of trees at Fort and Thimbirigasyaya recently.CMC Commissioner, Ms. Roshanie Dissanayake, patronised the event as its chief guest. The Road Development Authority (RDA) and the Forest Department also assisted in making this event a reality. Tree planting is one of the simplest and most effective ways to tackle climate change caused by greenhouse gases.

“Manike Mage Hithe”

by Yohani & Satheeshan

Nice Song in Sinhala

(Please click on arrow)

Sri Lankan Teenager Builds

Solar-Powered Tuk-Tuk from Scraps

A 15-year-old from Sri Lanka has spent his Covid lockdown building a solar-powered tuk-tuk. The best part is that Suntharalingam Piranawan used scraps for his homemade vehicle – and it works.

Lorraine Liyanage has been nominated for a Business Award in London UK

Lorraine Liyanage has been nominated for a Business Award in London UK and anyone around the world can vote our with just one click. let’s support of fellow Sri Lankan. Thank you! Lorraine Liyanage, owner of the SE22 Piano School in London UK has been nominated for a Covid-19 Business Resilience Award. Entry is easy with just one click for her business via this link:

https://southwarkawards.co.uk/categories/vote-covid-19-business-resilience-award/

www.utravel.com

How the Tesla Model S is Made

(Please click on arrow)

People Finding People

Looking for:

Audrey and Gladwin Goonaratne

Pls contact jayam2424@yahoo.com

Cooking in the Villages of Sri Lanka

The Anagi Lipa

The ubiquitous “Anagi Lipa” introduced in an earlier decade, during a similar hike in LPG prices is fortunately still very much in use in the rural areas. It has the proven advantage of much higher combustion efficiency and thus reduced need for fire wood, in comparison to the traditional three stone furnace. This well designed and proven model has the great advantage of feasibility of the manufacture by the village potter at a very nominal cost.

Thaminie Perera’s

“Green, Green Grass of Home”

(Please click on arrow)

Ajwad Shariz’s son Marries Dimanthi Deraniyagala in Harbor City, Ca.

(Photos by Moran Moran)

Virginia Tehun’s 60th Birthday

(Photos by Moran Moran)

7 Year Old Chess Player Chanumi Janulya

Honored by Foundation of Goodness

Congratulations to our beneficiary and Chess Player Chanumi Janulya, from the FOG Sports Academy, who was selected for the Under 7 Asian Schools Online Chess Championship in the Philippines! She was placed 35th in the overall competition after an excellent display of chess.

Kaleidoscope With Savithri Rodrigo

August 20th, 2021

(Please click on arrow)

Here’s your happy dose this week with lifesaving inventions, Attenborough beetles, 200 dollar fries, Greta in Vogue, balancing acts, Bohemian art, corporate & market news & other titbits.

Roots of Paradise

Ancient Places in Sri Lanka

Obituaries – Sad News

Elvis “Ricky” Thurgood (62), died peacefully in Melbourne on August 20, 2021. He was born in Ceylon in 1958.

Thurgood’s parents spent the past four decades caring for the former jockey, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and extreme physical deficits in a 1980 fall at Caulfield. Thurgood rode 58 winners from 533 starts before tragedy struck in the Easter Cup at Caulfield when his mount Taras Regent sustained a fatal heart attack and collapsed. Thurgood is survived by his parents Noel and Doris, brother Derek and sister Debbie as well as immediate family Brian, Wendy, Andrew, Kellie and Vanessa.

Mangala Samaraweera (65) passed away while being treated for COVID-19. He was being treated at a private hospital and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was being treated until his demise. Mangala Samaraweera previously served as Finance and Foreign Affairs Minister. Samaraweera entered politics from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party as its chief organizer in Matara in 1983 and first entered the Parliament of Sri Lanka as a representative of the Matara District in 1989. He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs under President

Maithripala Sirisena.

I found Karma inexplicable that such an effective Politician was not only taken away prematurely, but we were also denied the right to pay our respects as well. In recent times, as Foreign Minister he ensured that our International relations were at their best ever. His period as Finance Minister saw us register with long overdue financial discipline, two consecutive years of primary revenue surpluses in 2017 and 18, for the first time after over fifty years . In a brief stint as Sports Minister he inspired Vijay Malalasekera’s Interim Committee to such an extent that we recorded our most successful years in International Cricket, with Integrity unquestioned ! Above all he was a very decent, humble, honest and civilised human being and was blessed in consequence with a Midas touch as his tenures will confirm. We can all stand proudly and say “ Here indeed was a true Statesman“. So Let us console ourselves that fate took him prematurely, to enable an early rebirth through his good Karma, and a path thereafter in Politics that will see him as the Head of State of a New Sri Lanka within forty years! A prosperous era when educated Parliamentarians will adorn that revered Institution, with Country,, ALL its people and self in that order as their priorities and a Parliament that will conduct its affairs with dignity making its people truly proud “Mangala” deserves that posthumous reward. In the Interim Dear Sir, Rest in Peace!

“ A Grateful Citizen “

MEMORIAL SERVICE – Mario Pieris

A celebratory Mass will be held in

Seattle, Washington on

Saturday, September 4th 2021

12:00pm (Noon) at St. Francis of Asissi Church, 15236 21st Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166.

A celebratory Mass in

Los Angeles, California on

Saturday, September 18th 2021

11:00am at St Bede’s Church,

215 Foothill Blvd, La Canada, CA 91011

After Mass, we will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember a wonderful friend, one of the principal OJAC benefactors, and a true-blue Josephian who is greatly missed, with a reception at St Bede’s Church hall.

We expect all Joes to be there.

OJAC

How to Cook Crab Curry

By the Famous Roma

(Roma de Zoysa is the daughter of former Finance Minister Stanley de Zoysa and Dora de Zoysa who has written many cookbooks)

(Please click on arrow)

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Pineapple-Orange Sangria

Ingredients

1 750-ml bottle dry Riesling

6 fl.oz. (3/4cup) peach vodka

preferably Ciroc

6fl.oz. (3/4 cup) canned pineapple

juice

1/2 cup agave nectar, light or amber

1 small navel orange, quartered lengthwise

and thinly sliced

1 cup bite-size pieces fresh pineapple

Method

In a 2 1/2 to 3 quart pitcher, stir the wine,

vodka, pineapple juice, and agave nectar

until well mixed. Add the fruit and then

refrigerate for at least 2 hours and upto

24 hours.

Serve over ice, garnished with the fruit.

Top each glass with a splash of Club Soda.

Yields about 8 cups; serves 8 to 10

Summer is here and this is an ideal

Cocktail for a crowd to start parties

off right with a pitcher of versatile

Sangria.

Please email me with any questions or

requests.

romadezoysa1@gmail.com