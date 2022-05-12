Good News FromJayam May 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Please click on link below for website and past issues

It’s Summer in Los Angeles

Buddhists, Christians and Muslims Celebrate Ramazan at Galle Face, Colombo

The Muslim community organized an alms-giving for the Maha Sangha at Galle Face to mark the end of Ramazan fasting season. A nun and a cleric serving meals to the Maha Sangha at the event. Ven.Omalpe Sobitha Thera and Ven. Rajawatte Vappa Thera were present along with the clergy.

Ambassador Dr Palitha Kohona Presents His Letter of Credence

to The President of Mongolia

Ambassador Dr. Palitha Kohona, who is concurrently accredited as the Ambassador to Mongolia, presented his Letter of Credence to the President of Mongolia, H.E. KhurelsukhUkhnaa on 27 April 2022. Arriving at the State House for the Credentials Ceremony, Ambassador Dr Palitha Kohona, inspected a ceremonial guard of honour and was accorded an extended meeting by the President, H.E. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. The Ambassador conveyed the warmest best wishes of the President of Sri Lanka, to the President of Mongolia and he proposed consolidating the bilateral relations further with a state visit once travel restrictions are more relaxed.

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to

Dr. Walter and Aeshea Jayasinghe

ComBank Digital wins AFTA award for

‘Best Frictionless Credit Evaluation Initiative’

Representatives of the Commercial Bank accept the AFTA award. From left: Commercial Bank Senior Manager – Digital Banking Unit Chamindaa Fernando, the Bank’s Manager – IT Nadika Nagahawatte, President of Fintech Association of Sri Lanka Rajkumar Kanagasingam, Association’s Senior Advisor Dr.Tissa Jayaweera, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dharmasri Kumaratunge and the bank’s Executive Officer – Integrated Risk Management Department Malinda Liyanage.

Shelanee Marcelline Graduates in Class of ’22

Loyola Marymount University

(Shelanee is the daughter of Sanka and Ishani Marcelline of Altadena, Ca.)

A Beautiful Boutique Hotel

in the Heart of Colombo

“Rosmead Place” by Thilanka

Vote For Shawn Thever – Sri Lankan for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Office 118

Primary Election June 7, 2022

Sri Lankan Aranya Manchanayake

Shines in Australian Athletics

Aranya is the daughter of Anushani and Anuja Manchanayake of Melbourne, Australia. Her grand parents are Swarna Nagahawatte and late K Premaratne, formerly of People’s Bank and Sarath and Ranjini Manchanayake, living in SL. Aranya Manchanayake won bronze in the under 18 womens pole vault at the Australian track and field championships 2022 in Sydney. This is her 2nd National after winning bronze for 4×100 womens relay in 2018.

Amrit Sidhu Marries Indrajith Premachandra in Washington

(Photos by Sarah Falugo and Vogue)

Indrajith Premachandra of Brooklyn, New York were marriedf in a Sikh and Buddhist ceremony in Payallup, Washington. The wedding was officiated by Prasanna

Yamasinghe of Los Angeles as Ashtaka. Amrit is a Resident Physician in Brooklyn, New York. Indrajith is a SVP working in Risk Management. A three day affair, celebrating Amrit’s Punjabi Sikh culture along with Indrajith’s Sinhalese uddhist culture. Indrajith is the son of Rohan and Shanthi Premachandra.

Congratulations

to Shanthi and Nandasiri Jasentuliyana

40th Wedding Anniversary

in Diamond Bar, Ca.

Shehan and Riho Jayakody Wedding

Son of Mangala and late Mangala Jayakody

1 Hotel, West Hollywood, CA.

Minoli de Silva of Washington DC

Now Skates For Team USA

Minoli De Silva. Now skating for Team USA. Madhushini Dharmasena is ex Musaeus College. Ruckman de Silva is an old Royalist. They now live in Washington DC. They both got scholarships to Dartmouth & have obtained Ph.D’s. They both work at FDA. He’s a chemist and She is a microbiologist.

Isipathana College OBA 1963/1973

After the inaugural ex-co meeting of Isipathana College OBA Yearly Group 1963/73. Pioneer Group. 27.04.2022.

L/r Naveen Gunawardena, Ivan Perera, Chandima Gunawardena, Laki Wickremasinghe, Ajantha Upali, Sanath Ketiparachi, Raja Sirisena, M. F. Jiffry, Anura Serasingha, Kusum de Zoysa, Mahendra Dharmadasa, Mervin Preena and Janak Muthucumarana.

Jayam’s Choice

“Speak Softly Love”

“The Godfather” theme by Andy Williams

(Please click on arrow)

The Lion Sleeps Tonight

by The Boy Choir

(Please click on arrow)

Wedding of Casey Van Calbergh

Piet Van Calbergh Good Friends! (Circa 2002)

Jayam, Gina, Iswari, Rene, Judy and Piet on board the schooner at Piet and Mary Van Calbergh’s daughter Casey’s wedding.

People Finding People

Still Looking for:

CHARMAINE VEMADEVAN

and MICHELLE HATCH

Pls contact jayam2424@yahoo.com

Ceylon Tamil Pop Songs Collection

(Please click on arrow)

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

May 6th. 2022

(Please click on arrow)

Would the 19th or 20th Amendment work is our top topic this week on Prime Group Kaleidoscope plus glam galas, exquisite cane craft, printing in peril, feeding the 5,000, economic titbits, old nuns and even older goddesses.

Obituaries – Sad News

Wilson Karunaratne (79) passed away. Wilson established himself as the villain of Sinhala Cinema made his debut appearance in the Hadawath Neththo film directed by Subayar Makeem in 1974. He won a merit award for the Nicholas’s role in the film titled Sasara Chethana directed by veteran artiste Malani Fonseka. He had contributed a number of films including Yakadayaka, Jeewana Ganga, Saradiyelge Putha, Hithuwoth Hithuwamai, Hitha Mithura and Selinage Walawwa. Cremation was at Kirulapone crematorium.

Benjamin Gomez (Ben) – Son of late Chevalier Christian and Agatha Gomez,​ brother of late Mary,​ Delly,​ Jerome,​ Beta,​ Bridget,​ Catherine,​ Lazarus,​ Francis and Bertie. Funeral was on 4th May 2022 at the General Cemetery,​ Borella.

Rupert Rasanayagam (93) passed away in Colombo on April 28, 2022. He was the elder brother of the late Francis and Dr. Indran Selvaratnam.

JUST FOR A LAUGH

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

POMEGRANATE-ORANGE CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS

1 large orange, zest finely grated, juiced

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 1/2 dried thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Freshly ground black pepper

6 teaspoons Canola oil

Kosher salt

3/4 cup lower salt chicken broth

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in 1″ pieces

1 red onion, peeled and cut into 3/4″ thick wedges

14lb Chicken, cut into eight serving pieces,

trimmed of extra skin an fat patted dry

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Directions

Post a rack in the center of the oven and heat the

oven to 400F.

In a medium saucepan,combine the orange juice and

pomegranate juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat

and reduce to 14 cup about 15 minutes. Add thyme,

cinnamon and the pepper. Divide the mixture between

two small bowls to one bowl add two tspns. of oil and

1/2 tesapoon of salt to the other, add thechicken broth

all but 1 teaspoon of the orange zest, and 1/4 teaspoon

of salt.

Scatter the sweet potatoes, and onion over the bottom of

a metal glass or ceramic baking dish that measures about

10x15x2 inches.toss with the remaining 4 tspns.of oil and

remaining thyme. Arrange the chicken pieces, skin side up,

on top of the vegetables and brush with all of the juice-oil

mixture. Roast for thirty minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven and reduce the temperature

to 375F.Pour the juice broth mixture around the chicken

pieces and scatter the walnuts around the chicken. Return pan to the oven andand roast until vegetables are tender and an instant-read thermometer registers 165F in several pieces of chicken, 20 to 30 minutes.

Transfer the chicken to a warmed platter. Use a slotted spoon to arrange the vegetables and walnuts around the chicken.

Sprinkle the vegetables with a little salt and sprinkle a little

orange zest over all. Season the sauce to taste with salt and

pepper and pour into a pitcher to pass around at the table.

Serves 4 to 6.

I hope you enjoy the dynamite Mediterranean flavor combinations

in this dish.

Questions and requests are always welcome.

romadezoysa1@gmail.com

The Beauty of Sri Lanka