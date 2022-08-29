INTERNATIONAL CRICKET VENUES IN SRILANKA – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

On Wednesday February 17 1982, when Bob Willis bowled to Bandula Warnapura, Sri Lanka became the eighth test playing country in cricket. That moment was none symbolic than the country arriving as a force in cricket. The honour of hosting that match fell on Colombo Oval, later renamed as P. Saravanamuttu stadium, the home ground of Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club. In seven months since ICC decision to grant test status to Srilanka in July 1981, preparations had been made for this match, and more than £100,000 had been spent on modernising that venue, to increase the capacity to more than 20,000. Subsequently tests and international games have been staged in other venues such as Sinhalese Sports Club, Asgiriya ground Kandy, Galle esplanade, Premadasa stadium, Colombo Cricket Club, Dambulla stadium, Pallekele stadium and Rajapakse stadium.