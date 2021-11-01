KJ Auditing & Accounting – Melbourne

Kavitha Joachim is a Director of KJ Audit & Accounting Pty Ltd and will be the nominated Auditor, responsible for forming the audit opinion. Kavitha has a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree from the University of Colombo and is a Chartered Accountant (Sri Lanka), CPA Australia and Registered Company Auditor with ASIC (No.495489). Kavitha is also registered with the Legal Services Board as an External Examiner. Kavitha will attend the organization’s offices during the course of the audit and conduct audit testing and interviews with the assistance of an audit team as required.

Kavitha has a sound working knowledge and understanding of Australian Auditing Standards. Kavitha began auditing in 1998 with KPMG and moved onto Ernst & Young and have also worked in the industry. After migrating to Australia, she worked as an Audit Supervisor for a local firm and moved onto another firm to work as their Registered Company Auditor and has been an audit partner of KJ Audit & Accounting Pty Ltd since 2017. Kavitha has worked with two of the big four audit firms and gained vast experience in conducting audits in various industries.

Our Quality Assurance Program complies with the requirements of CPA Australia and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation