Lenox Accounting



From finance structures to small business concessions, we deliver comprehensive accounting solutions to businesses across Australia and beyond. Our bespoke services to your business are focused on achieving your full potential and success.

Contact Info

Address :11 Bindi Street Wantirna South

Email Address:- info@lenoxaccounting.com.au

Phone Number: Tel: 03 9884 0475/ Mob: 0430 705 825

Website: https://lenoxaccounting.com.au/ 

About Lalith Weerarathne 

Lalith Weerarathne

Energetic and innovative, Lalith has been practising as an accountant for over 20 years. As the Director of Lenox Accounting, Lalith’s vision is to inspire his clients and to help clients achieve their business objectives.

Lalith believes relationships are the foundation to good business and he is proud of the relationships he has forged with every one of his clients. He sees himself as an extension of his client’s business and is 100% committed to achieving success.
Since its inception the firm has gained a reputation for providing practical solutions for clients in a wide range of areas. It may sound like a cliché however no problem is ever to large or small and neither is a client. Whether you are an individual wage earner, an international student, a small business owner, or larger corporate we can assist with the solutions.
Lalith believes in leading a simple, healthy and balanced life. As a family man, Lalith understands his clients want the best for their families – and that’s what he wants too!

Lenox Accounting Services

Accounting & Taxation Packages

Taxation and Business Services

Accounting and Bookkeeping

Superannuation

Lending Solutions

Tax Returns

Accounting & Bookkeeping

BAS & IAS

Payroll Services Including – STP

Tax Advice

FBT, Payroll Tax, and Work Cover

Small Business Consulting

Business Plan Preparation

Business Valuation & Pre-Purchase Advice

Company Registration

You can also fill the form below with the details and I will get in touch with you soonest!

