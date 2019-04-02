LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – MARCH 2019 – By Victor Melder

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2019
BOOKS
- Amazing Grace, The Memoirs of Tara Bolling, 2012 (Donated by Ms Hilary Koch, Middlesex, UK)
- A Different Kind of Madness by Pauline Schokman, 2019. (Donated by the Author, South Yarra, Vic)
MAGAZINES
- Hi Magazine, The Society Magazine, Series 16, Vol 6, 2019
- SilverKris, (Singapore Airlines Inflight Magazine), March 2019)
- Silkwinds, (Silk Air Inflight Magazine), March 2019.
(No’s 2 – 3, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborough, Vic)
NEWSLETTERS.
- Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Summer Newsletter, March 209.
- The Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 61, No 1, March 2019.
- Newsletter – Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 37, Issue 2, April 2019.
- Newsletter – Eighty Club Melbourne, 1st Edition, March – June 2019, Newsletter No 148.
- “The Harbinger” Family Magazine – Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 44, No2, March 2019.
- Newsletter – The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 29.3, March 2019.
OTHERS.
- The Sorrowful, The Death Railway, 1942-1943, by U.Wan Htain. (The Myanmar-Thailand Railway)
- CD – The Death Railway Museum, Thanbyuzayat, 1942-43 (Myanmar)
(No’s 1 -2, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborou
