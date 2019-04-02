LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – MARCH 2019 – By Victor Melder

by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2019

BOOKS

Amazing Grace, The Memoirs of Tara Bolling, 2012 (Donated by Ms Hilary Koch, Middlesex, UK) A Different Kind of Madness by Pauline Schokman, 2019. (Donated by the Author, South Yarra, Vic)

MAGAZINES

Hi Magazine, The Society Magazine, Series 16, Vol 6, 2019 SilverKris, (Singapore Airlines Inflight Magazine), March 2019) Silkwinds, (Silk Air Inflight Magazine), March 2019.

(No’s 2 – 3, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborough, Vic)

NEWSLETTERS.

Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Summer Newsletter, March 209. The Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 61, No 1, March 2019. Newsletter – Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 37, Issue 2, April 2019. Newsletter – Eighty Club Melbourne, 1st Edition, March – June 2019, Newsletter No 148. “The Harbinger” Family Magazine – Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 44, No2, March 2019. Newsletter – The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 29.3, March 2019.

OTHERS.

The Sorrowful, The Death Railway, 1942-1943, by U.Wan Htain. (The Myanmar-Thailand Railway) CD – The Death Railway Museum, Thanbyuzayat, 1942-43 (Myanmar)

(No’s 1 -2, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborou