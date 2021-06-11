Passing away of former UNP MP for Ambalangoda, Mr. Buddhika Sarath Kurukularatne- by Algi Wijewickrema

Source: Algi Wijewickrema FB

Just received the sad news of the passing away of my friend, boss and guru, former UNP MP for Ambalangoda, Mr. Buddhika Sarath Kurukularatne, this morning.

He was a journalist, lawyer, author and a qualified and experienced Personnel Manager apart from being a politician. I would venture to say too honest to have been in parliament.

My working career was given a turbo boost by this humane ‘Boss’ who inspired me when things looked all but lost in 1981.

After recruiting me to Balfour Beatty Nuttal JV who were the Main Civil Contactors for the Victoria Dam & Hydro-Electric project, he made sure I never looked back.

He was not in good health for some time but I was hoping to have a little chat with him on 19th when he would have celebrated his 79th birthday.

My sympathies to Malini, Praveena, ‘Captain’ and Chunga.

To my deep sorrow I will not be able to attend his funeral.

‘May he attain Nibbana